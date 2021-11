ITradeNetwork launched OrderMaestro, a new mobile solution that streamlines and automates order and inventory management for foodservice operators. “We’ve created a best-in-class solution that works for our users and with our users,” says Wills McMahon, senior product manager at iTradeNetwork. “We’ve added features like voice and text search, barcode scanning and offline synchronization to automate as much of the ordering and inventory process as possible.” “OrderMaestro’s insights will change the way our customers manage their businesses,” says Nathan Romney, chief product officer at iTradeNetwork. “We are thrilled to give our customers the powerful insights they need to optimize their current operations, make smarter business decisions and ultimately increase revenues.”

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO