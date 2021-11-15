ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climate talks have wrapped up. Granholm weighs in on the highlights

 5 days ago

All right. For more on COP26, China and infrastructure, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm is with us this morning. Good morning, Secretary Granholm. JENNIFER GRANHOLM: Good morning. KING: I'd like to ask you first about something that happened last week. The U.S. and China reached an agreement to cooperate...

AFP

Climate envoy Kerry voices hope for more US-China cooperation

United States climate envoy John Kerry voiced hope on Friday that Beijing and Washington would work together more closely on the climate emergency after they struck a pact to accelerate action against greenhouse gas emissions. Speaking at a forum in Singapore, the former secretary of state emphasised cooperation -- even as the rivals spar over other flashpoint issues such as Taiwan. "I hope that our working together will increase the sharing of data, increase the sharing of options and begin to engage us in a very important dialogue with the top leadership of both of our countries," Kerry said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. "China agreed to work with us to lay out an ambitious -- and those are the words -- ambitious national action plan, which China must submit and begin acting on by COP 27, a year from now," he added.
Jennifer Granholm
ICYMI: Secretary Granholm Traveled to DE and PA to Highlight the Benefits of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

WASHINGTON, D.C.—On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm traveled to New Castle, Delaware and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to underscore the historic investments of the recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal. In New Castle, the Secretary was joined by U.S. Senator Tom Carper (DE) and U.S. Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester (Delaware...
TheConversationCanada

Climate change denial 2.0 was on full display at COP26, but there was also pushback

The COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, saw incremental progress on addressing climate change. But even if countries meet their current commitments to reduce emissions, the planet is on course to heat up 2.4 C by the end of the century. This warming will submerge low-lying islands and coastal regions and lead to climate disasters globally. Despite knowing this, it remains difficult for governments to address the climate crisis. Part of the reason is the phenomena of climate change denial, obstructionism and the lobbying and public relations efforts of the fossil fuel sector. We are three sociologists who study social aspects of climate...
Ohio Capital Journal

Senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs

Days after global leaders agreed for the first time to decrease coal usage and subsidies for fossil fuels, U.S. senators battled over rising gasoline prices and urged action on the high cost of energy — including by increasing production of coal, oil and gas. The Tuesday hearing, led by Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman […] The post Senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Fox News

CNN admits Steele dossier has 'significantly diminished' credibility, Trump 'wasn't too far off' about origins

CNN published a lengthy piece Friday admitting the anti-Trump Steele Dossier has been discredited after the liberal network spent years promoting it at every turn. The dossier was used as the roadmap for CNN and other liberal outlets to paint former President Donald Trump as compromised by Russia. CNN’s piece, "The Steele dossier: A reckoning," by reporter Marshall Cohen, detailed why "the credibility of the dossier has significantly diminished."
POTUS

