Missing in Georgia: Police searching for teen girl who left home more than a week ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Floyd...www.wjcl.com
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Floyd...www.wjcl.com
When are lazy parents going to realize they must do more to nurture their daughters, not letting their phones and pop 'culture' babysit them, and realize that the world has a target on their backs?
The Facebook post I saw, I'm pretty sure said that they thought she had ran off with her boyfriend and was with him and his family. I hope and pray it's something simple & she's found safe. She is too young. Turn to God and pray!
please find this young Lady. soon ...Child if you see this. Go home if you can ..your Family Loves you
Comments / 15