UL Approved cables from Northamptonshire

The UK government has announced that all vaccines on the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing will be recognised from 4am on 22 November.This will extend England’s list of approved vaccines to include Sinovac, Sinopharm Beijing and Covaxin on top of the dozens of vaccines already recognised.The change does not affect the number of countries and territories whose health system is regarded as good enough for its vaccines to be recognised. That remains at 135.But people who have jabs in those nations that are not recognised by the UK’s MRHA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) – such as the...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO