UL Approved cables from Northamptonshire

By Steve Bush
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicab of Northamptonshire can now UL-certify the cable and wire harness assemblies that it makes in-house. To do this it achieved UL ‘traceability accreditation’, joining other companies that...

IN THIS ARTICLE
