UL Approved cables from Northamptonshire

Leather is a highly sought-after commodity in fashion, but all too often its production is associated with negatives like greenhouse gas emissions. With a growing consumer demand for sustainable alternatives, an eco-friendly solution is a must.
Chemical producer BASF is answering the call in developing Haptex, a synthetic polyurethane (PU) solution that doesn’t use any organic solvent or plasticizer in the production process, enabling it to be an environmentally friendly substitute to traditional synthetic leather. Haptex is used to produce the middle layer of synthetic leather for fashion items such as jackets, vests, shoes, skirts, belts, caps, hats and bags, as...
