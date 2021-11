Ahead of seeing Sword Art Online: Progressive in cinemas, do you have the urge to binge-watch the entire SAO anime works to date? Up until now, you would have been able to bar one thing, the feature film Sword Art Online The Movie: Ordinal Scale. Despite being its own thing and standalone to any other instalment in the franchise to date, it still serves as a decent enough instalment but has only been available to purchase on DVD or Blu-ray to date. Funimation has confirmed that Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale is now available to watch to subscribers of their streaming service.

COMICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO