Serves 4 Blueberry Crêpes with Crème FraîcheBy Jahid. We’re big on crêpes and crème fraîche around here. There was a whole day dedicated to crème fraîche on one of our first trips to Paris. But our friends have now taken a turn to the vegan side. At first, they were just using almond milk, but now they’re trying rice milk, which we prefer to any other form of milk in our crêpes, though it’s a bit too thin in texture for my liking. Even so, this is one of my top five crêpe recipes, so I share it with you today, along with my basic recipe and a blueberry one.

4 DAYS AGO