Agricultural producers and forest landowners in Florida are urged to take part in a virtual workshop this week concerning the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP). USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Florida recently announced they are accepting applications for CSP, and will conduct a virtual workshop and overview of the program this Thursday, November 18th. There will be two opportunities to take part in the virtual workshop. The first session will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern, with the second session from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time. The ZOOM link for both meetings is: https://zoom.us/j/7314470913.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO