Public Safety

American journalist freed from Burma jail with help from ex-diplomat

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican journalist Danny Fenster, sentenced only days ago to 11 years hard labor in Burma, has been freed and is on his way home, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson said Monday. Richardson said in a statement that Fenster had been handed over to him in Burma...

www.foxnews.com

New York Post

US journalist Danny Fenster, freed from Myanmar prison, arrives in NYC

American journalist Danny Fenster is back on home soil after six months behind bars in military-ruled Myanmar. The Detroit journalist was convicted of spreading false or inflammatory information, contacting illegal organizations and violating visa regulations and was just last week sentenced to 11 years in prison at hard labor. After...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
International Business Times

Journalist Fenster Back In US After Release From Myanmar Jail

An American journalist jailed for six months by Myanmar's military rulers returned to the United States on Tuesday, saying it felt "incredible" to be reunited with his family. Danny Fenster hugged his parents after landing at New York's JFK airport at around 8:00 am (1300 GMT) with former diplomat and cabinet secretary Bill Richardson, who secured his release from prison Monday.
FOREIGN POLICY
michiganradio.org

Stateside Podcast: Michigan journalist freed from Myanmar

On Friday, we considered the possible need for new tactics for the U.S. to secure the release of Michigan-born journalist Danny Fenster from his imprisonment in Myanmar since May. He had just been sentenced to 11 years of hard labor on alleged charges that included violating immigration law and encouraging dissent against the military. He also faced newly raised charges of sedition and terrorism, which can carry life sentences in Myanmar under its current military regime.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

Detroit journalist jailed in Myanmar for nearly 6 months is freed

BANGKOK (AP) — American journalist Danny Fenster, who spent nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar and was facing a sentence of 11 years of hard labor, has been freed and was on his way home. Fenster was handed over to former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson, who helped negotiate...
POLITICS
Morning Sun

Danny Fenster freed from Myanmar jail after six months

BANGKOK (AP) — American journalist Danny Fenster, a Michigan native who spent nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar and was facing a sentence of 11 years of hard labor, was freed Monday and on his way home. Fenster, of Huntington Woods in Oakland County, was handed over to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Burma court sentences US journalist to 11 years in jail

The lawyer for detained U.S. journalist Danny Fenster says a court in military-ruled Burma has sentenced him to 11 years in prison after finding him guilty on several charges including incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information. Fenster, the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was also...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

