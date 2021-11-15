ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

SMC Entertainment Expands Its Management Team with the Addition of a New President

albuquerqueexpress.com
 5 days ago

POINT ROBERTS, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / SMC Entertainment, Inc. ('SMC' or the 'Company') (OTC PINK:SMCE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Erik Blum to the position of SMC's president. Mr. Ron Hughes will remain as SMC's chief executive officer, director, and Chairman of the Board....

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Allegiance Benefit Plan Management names new president

Stephen Tahta, MD, will serve as the new president and general manager of Cigna-owned Allegiance Benefit Plan Management, the Montana-based insurance agency said Nov. 19. Dr. Tahta assumes the position from former company head Ron Dewsnup, who led for 16 years before announcing his retirement. Dr. Tahta joined Allegiance in 2018 as its CMO.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

FinCanna Capital Corp. Announces Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ('FinCanna') ('the Company') (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF) an investment company focused on the U.S. licensed cannabis industry, announces that further to its news release of Nov. 17, 2021, its Board of Directors has approved a consolidation of the Company's issued share capital on the basis of ten (10) common shares for one (1) new share of the Company (the 'Consolidation'). The Company currently has 121,146,013 common shares outstanding and will have approximately 12,114,601 common shares outstanding after completion of the Consolidation. The number of outstanding stock options and warrants of the Company will similarly be adjusted by the Consolidation ratio, and the exercise prices of the stock options, warrants and convertible debentures will be adjusted accordingly.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Unisys Acquires Unified Endpoint Management Expert Mobinergy To Expand Its End-User Experience Solutions

Acquisition enables Unisys to offer advanced capabilities for addressing the rapidly-growing digital workplace solutions market. Unisys Corporation, a global IT solutions company, announced it has acquired Mobinergy, which specializes in Unified Endpoint Management (UEM). Unisys is funding the transaction with cash on hand and will focus on growing Mobinergy activities globally to expand its UEM business.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Canopy Growth names interim CFO and launches search for two key executives

Canopy Growth Corp. on Friday named Judy Hong as interim chief financial officer and Tara Rozalowsky as interim chief product officer and launched an external search for both roles. Mike Lee, executive vice president and CFO and chief product officer Rade Kovacevic will depart the company on Dec. 31. "These decisions reflect management and the board's vision for building a best-in-class organization that is well-positioned to deliver long-term growth and shareholder value," Canopy Growth CEO David Klein said. Hong joined Canopy Growth in 2019 as vice president of investor relations. Rozalowsky has held the role of vice president of beverage and edibles at the company. Shares of Canopy Growth rose 1.5% in pre-market trades. The stock is down 50% so far this year.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smc#Entertainment#Board Of Directors#The Addition Of A New#Smc Entertainment#Genesis Financial Inc#Cfo
albuquerqueexpress.com

SMC Engages PCAOB-Certified Auditor to Audit Its 2-year Financial Statements in Preparation of Becoming Fully Reporting Company

POINT ROBERTS, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / SMC Entertainment, Inc. ('SMC' or the 'Company') (OTC PINK:SMCE) is pleased to announce it has engaged the independent auditing firm BF Borgers CPA PC ('Borgers') as its certified public accountant to audit SMC's financial statements for the past two years in preparation of SMC filing required documentation with the SEC to attain a reporting issuer status.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
nddist.com

Lawless Group Continues to Grow its Sales Team, Adds Carolinas Manager

DALLAS, TX — Lawless Group East has welcomed Micah Crossley as the new territory sales manager for North and South Carolina. “As we continue our market and expansion in the eastern region, Micah brings mindshare and a passion for the industry that really complements our culture. We are thrilled to have his talent on board,” stated Lawless East President, Justin Vailes.
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

SMC New President Discusses State of Snow Sports Retail

Just a few months before its WSM show to be held in Salt Lake City this January, Snowsports Merchandising Corporation (SMC), a buying group of 60 specialty ski and snowboard shops representing 134 storefronts nationwide, hired Gary Fleming in October as president, replacing 30-year president Tom Gately. Fleming most recently...
RETAIL
albuquerqueexpress.com

SMC Entertainment Provides Shareholder and Performance Update and a Message from its Newly Appointed President

POINT ROBERTS, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / The newly-appointed president of SMC Entertainment, Inc. ('SMC' or the 'Company') (OTC PINK:SMCE), Mr. Erik Blum, is pleased to provide a personal message and year-to-date shareholder and performance update. To our valued shareholders:. I'm excited and thankful for SMC's Board's...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Times West Virginian

TMC Technologies expands its leadership team

FAIRMONT — The leadership team at a Fairmont technology company recently expanded. TMC Technologies of West Virginia hired Denise Lindsey to serve as vice president of the company’s federal civilian division, while Joshua Binegar is TMC’s new director of solutions and proposals. “TMC has reached what I would call a...
FAIRMONT, WV
chainstoreage.com

U.K. tech innovator expanding into the U.S.; names new management team

A U.K.-based multichannel grocery fulfillment technology company has big plans for the United States. Impulse Logic, which offers solutions for multichannel grocery distribution using AI and machine learning store optimization software, plans to expand to and heavily invest in the U.S. grocery industry and other retail sectors. To lead its...
SOFTWARE
insurancebusinessmag.com

MS Amlin names president for its new US-based sister company

MS Amlin Underwriting Limited (MS AUL) has announced the appointment of Peter McKenna as the president of its newly formed sister company MS Amlin Distribution Holdings (MS ADH), effective immediately. Prior to his appointment, McKenna held several roles during his two-decade stay at AIG, responsible for handling US, Canada and...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Lunit Expands Team with Multiple Industry Leaders to Accelerate its Business Growth

Lunit, a leading medical AI provider, announced it recently reinforced its team with industry and regulatory experts to accelerate its business expansion and growth in the US. New joiners include Ken Nesmith, Marcus Skovhus , and Subok Park . Top AiThority.com Insights: AI Roundup: Best High-speed Laptops for AI Machine...
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Contrast Security expands its cybersecurity tech to new markets with $150M

Contrast Security, a Los Altos, California-based company developing app security and embedded code analysis technologies, today announced that it raised $150 million in a series E round led by Liberty Strategic Capital, former treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin’s venture firm. The funding — which values the company at “greater than one billion dollars,” according to a spokesperson — saw participation from existing Contrast investors Warburg Pincus, Battery Ventures, General Catalyst, Microsoft’s M12 Fund, AXA Venture Partners, and Acero Capital.
LOS ALTOS, CA
ptonline.com

Arburg Creates New Company for All its Additive Manufacturing Activities

Arburg has combined all its additive manufacturing activities under one roof. The company has established a new subsidiary, Arburgadditive GmbH + Co KG, which is also based in Lossburg. Arburg says this new company is highlighting the significance and future potential additive manufacturing holds as a key supplementary production method...
BUSINESS
rismedia.com

zavvie Adds New Buying Solutions to Expand Its Brokerage Marketplace

Zavvie has announced it is adding new buying solutions to its marketplace that offer more affordability and accessibility options for homebuyers. “zavvie is giving the modern brokerage an expanded marketplace that will increase options for buyers, while keeping real estate agents at the center of every type of property transaction,” says Lane Hornung, zavvie co-founder and CEO.
REAL ESTATE
groundbreakcarolinas.com

Marlboro Development Team, Inc. Expands Into North Carolina and Welcomes Julie Pruett as New Development Manager

Marlboro Development Team, Inc. (MDT) announced the hiring of Julie Pruett, CEcD as Development Manager. Pruett will be opening a fifth office for MDT to be located in the Charlotte Region of North Carolina with the specific focus of expanding relationships and opportunities in North Carolina and Virginia. “Julie’s skills...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

IDGlobal Corp. Announces Upgrades to Existing Noveda Software

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC:IDGC) is pleased to announce various upgrades to Noveda's patented monitoring software solution that integrates consumption and generation data to provide actionable real-time intelligence for owners, operators, and users as well as utilities. Noveda's patented technology helps reduce energy and water usage, optimize performance of renewable energy systems, and reduce the carbon footprint for customers world-wide, across commercial/retail, industrial, government, education, and utility sectors.
SOFTWARE
Sourcing Journal

AGI Denim Debuts Industry 4.0 Vision with Smart Spinning Mill

What does the optimal modern denim factory look like? For Pakistani mill AGI Denim, the answer is a safe, sustainable, efficient production floor powered by data. The mill is undergoing a multi-year investment project to bring its Industry 4.0 concept to life through new, green buildings. In the third quarter of 2021, the company began manufacturing in a newly built LEED-certified spinning facility—the first spinning mill to have this designation in Pakistan. The factory is conveniently located in an industrial area of Karachi, less than 10 miles away from Karachi International Airport and the heart of the major city. It’s also...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy