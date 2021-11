What can I do with several unopened bottles of dessert wine? I’m just not sophisticated enough to want to drink. “First of all, I’d argue with the idea that anyone isn’t sophisticated enough to drink dessert wine,” says the Guardian’s Fiona Beckett. Which is not to say that Jean isn’t wise to consider other ways to make use of her mounting collection. Zero-waste chef Tom Hunt, who isn’t a big fan of the sweet stuff, either (“Why would I want an extra sweet thing on top of dessert?”), uses dessert wine to “add sweetness and flavour to sweet and savoury dishes alike”, such as braised meat or stews (just use in moderation). “You could also switch it in instead of red wine, unless you’re using that as a colouring.”

