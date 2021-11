No. 2 Alabama can clinch another SEC West championship and a trip to the SEC Championship Game with a win in one of its games over the final two weeks of the regular season, and accomplishing that mission sooner than later against No. 21 Arkansas on Saturday would take a ton of pressure off of first-year starting quarterback Bryce Young prior to the Iron Bowl vs. Auburn. Can the Crimson Tide do that, though? We'll find out when they square off with the Razorbacks in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week.

FOOTBALL ・ 3 HOURS AGO