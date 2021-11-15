Wet n’ Wild changes hands, gets new name

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - The group which manages the two Typhoon Texas waterparks has formed a new entity to own and manage an expanded portfolio of waterpark properties.

Pyek Group has invested in a new Nevada-based partnership that will own the current Wet 'n' Wild Las Vegas and Cowabunga Bay waterparks. The new partnership plans to operate both parks under the Cowabunga brand.

Wet 'n' Wild Las Vegas will re-open as Cowabunga Canyon while Cowabunga Bay will maintain its name when the two waterparks open for the 2022 season.

"It makes sense to create synergy under the same Cowabunga brand since both waterparks will be owned and operated by the same company," says Evan Barnett, president of Houston-based Pyek Group.

As for other notable changes, Cowabunga Bay and Cowabunga Canyon will offer new season pass options and several new perks to be announced in the coming months. A sizable amount of capital will be invested into both parks for upgrades although a timetable for those updates has not been established, Barnett adds.

The newly named, 22-acre Cowabunga Canyon opened in 2013 under the Wet 'n' Wild brand. The 23-acre Cowabunga Bay opened in 2014.

"We are excited to bring the management philosophy and culture that has contributed to the success of our Typhoon Texas waterparks," says Barnett. "We understand what's necessary to create a clean, safe and family-friendly entertainment destination."

Pyek Group is currently hiring for key positions at all four of its waterparks and corporate positions within the newly formed entity. Interested applicants can send their resume to contact@pyekgroup.com. Seasonal hiring for the waterparks begins in early 2022.