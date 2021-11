The UNC volleyball team was swept for the second time in three matches Friday night, as the visiting Notre Dame Fighting Irish left Carmichael Arena with a win. All three sets were tight affairs, with both teams scoring at least 20 points each time. But Carolina couldn’t quite get over the hump against the Irish, with each rally stymied by the visitors. The first frame saw UNC close to within 20-18, but then alternate points with Notre Dame until the Irish put the set away 25-22.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO