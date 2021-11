Former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre has withdrawn from the running to become the next chair of media watchdog Ofcom.Boris Johnson’s reported favoured candidate has quit the contest despite the government having decided to rerun the appointment process to give him another chance.Mr Dacre, 73, said he had decided not to reapply for the role as he was not successful after the first round of interviews.He said he would instead be taking up an “exciting new job in the private sector” despite “many senior members of the government” urging him to try again.After leaving the Daily Mail and General Trust...

