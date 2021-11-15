ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

‘Second Skin’ E-Knit Innovation: The Future of Athleisure and Intimate Apparel

By SJ Guest Editorial
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bbd8S_0cx2Oi9100

Thanks to the advent of the pandemic, work from home has more or less become the norm and consumers are finding themselves choosing apparel that is versatile, delivering both comfort and fashion. As a result, apparel brands within this space selling athleisure , lounge and intimate apparel now have a distinct advantage. On top of that, brands have developed a greater consciousness of sustainability and the environment in recent times, and this had made them even more desirable in the minds of the consumer.

It’s safe to say that WFH is here to stay, for a while anyway. The popular freelancing platform, Upwork , is projecting the share of remote workers in the U.S. increasing by 87 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels by 2025. Going by the market research done by Technavio, the apparel industry gets to reap the benefits of a positive impact on the sales of sleep and loungewear in the form of compound annual growth of nearly 9 percent all the way to 2024.

However, brands already playing in this coveted athleisure and intimate apparel retail space shouldn’t rest on their laurels. More brands are responding to this trend, and heightened competition is already threatening their market share.

It is imperative that brands remain laser-focused on quality, performance and points of differentiation to stay ahead. They also have the advantage of being able to make choices reflected in their customer preferences closer to market because all the elements in a garment are able to be completely manufactured under one roof, instead of having to be sourced from different factories around the world.

Engineered knits for added comfort

What if you were able to have closer-to-body clothing that embodied comfort, perfect fit, performance with exceptional stretch, where you needed it, support where it mattered, and unparalleled breathability?  Now you can. Enter E-Knit.

E-Knit is essentially short for engineered knit–a unique technology of Sri Lanka’s apparel giant and South Asia’s largest apparel tech company, MAS Holdings . E-Knit incorporates complex technology into the next-generation flat knit evolution, leading to a more sophisticated product with unparalleled all-day comfort and adequate support all while looking good.

MAS Holdings has over 30 years in product development experience giving them the expertise and knowledge together with the latest technology developments, to engineer knit products with a purpose. Leveraging on three decades of product creation expertise to build a highly relevant flat knit tech base for athleisure, MAS has ensured that the traditional process has become more simplified and streamlined with E-Knit.

As consumers are moving towards choosing to invest in low impact, sustainable fashion options, savvy brands can capitalize on this timely opportunity, reimagine their product offerings and align themselves with the long-term need for sustainable fashion. According to MAS Holdings, adopting engineered knit (E-Knit) technology is the way forward.

E-Knit is essentially made from a combination of staple and filament yarns that enables high performance and is an incredible advancement of fabric sustainability. This process of E-Knit allows for the manipulation of the core properties of the fabric such as thickness, breathability and heat regulation, resulting in a garment that has a superior fit, provides adequate support and ultimate comfort to the wearer.

E-Knit also allows the elimination of seams on the garment that can cause skin irritation and allow it to transform into almost a “second skin,” making it feel light, breathable and snug on your body .

More sustainable

Just because a piece of clothing is supremely comfortable, does not mean it isn’t sustainable. Comfort should never come at a cost to sustainability. E-Knit technology has improved MAS’ overall ecological footprint by relying on more degradable and recycled material, staple yarns such as cotton or wool, and natural dyes while ensuring less energy consumption in every aspect of the process. MAS has closely developed relationships with suppliers who are responsible and ensure validated sustainability.

Nadisha Daniel, head of business development at MAS Matrix, says: “The Matrix-engineered knit capabilities are premised on a low-impact, zero-waste manufacturing platform and allows product designers the opportunity to select from a range of sustainably sourced yarns and dyes to create a product that is truly sustainable.”

E-Knit’s low-waste, low-impact process accommodates a mixture of staple and filaments, offering a 15 to 25 percent reduction in wastage, compared to the traditional “cut and sew” method, providing more sustainable avenues for apparel manufacturing. Paving the way for the future in the industry, E-Knit will allow for the creation of futuristic, versatile, and comfortable garments that are sustainable and precisely what consumers are after.

Overall, the advanced E-Knit process provides targeted applications that allow for precision, customization and faster design-to-development as the entire process can be done under one roof, eliminating the process of sourcing different elements from factories around the world.

“Our knit capabilities are enabling us to create consumer-centric and purposeful products. We are excited to partner with world-class product specialists to create breakthrough solutions,” says MAS’ Palitha Liyanage, CEO of MAS Matrix.

Founded in 1987, MAS Holdings is recognized today as a fully integrated, sustainable apparel manufacturer, employing over 100,000 people across 16 countries. MAS spans 57 manufacturing plants with established design locations placed in key style centers worldwide. The MAS portfolio has expanded exponentially, filtering into and revolutionizing IT, brands, wearable technology, FemTech, startups, and fabric parks worldwide. MAS provides design-to-delivery solutions to leading global apparel brands.

To learn more how MAS Holdings and E-Knit can improve your portfolio of brands, write to isurua@masholdings.com or contact 0094770889026.

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Diesel Adds Accessories to Refreshed Pet Collection

Diesel released its second “mini-me wardrobe” for dogs just in time for the holidays. Directly inspired by the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 women’s wear and men’s wear collections, the eight-piece capsule offers “ready-to-walk” apparel for small breeds and puppies, and accessories for the first time. The collection includes a padded denim jacket with contrast piping and sleeves, a teddy camouflage hoodie with an adjustable drawstring hem, and a nylon bomber with vintage-inspired Americana patches. A gray logo hoodie rounds out the collection. Accessories span a collar, leash and harness all made in denim and faux leather, with metal rivets and hardware that mimic the...
PETS
Sourcing Journal

Fashion in Focus Podcast: Omnichannel Becomes Omnipresent

Amid the retail disruptions of the pandemic, consumers began shopping online more than ever before. But escalating e-commerce sales are not solely a positive for retailers’ profitability. In AlixPartners and Sourcing Journal’s recent industry survey: “2021 Fashion in Focus: Investing in a Future Forged by Adversity,” respondents were largely split on whether the growth in online sales had an accretive or dilutive effect on their business, and a number were unclear on the impact. Serving a customer in store has a different cost structure than fulfilling online orders, and the labor, operational and other expenses for the latter can add up....
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Facebook Launches ‘Shops in Groups,’ Under Armour Taps AWS, Faire Raises $400 Million

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Social commerce Facebook Facebook is introducing new commerce tools designed to improve the shopping experience within its apps, launching Product Recommendations, Shops in Groups and Top Product Mentions, as well as trialing another feature, Live Shopping for creators. The move comes as the social media titan tries to gain traction in the e-commerce experience, already launching a Shops feature in 2020 and extending similar capabilities to Instagram, both of which enable consumers to find personalized recommendations from creators, editors’ curated picks, shoppable videos and new product...
INTERNET
Essence

Champion Teams Up With KNC Beauty To Empower All Women Through Athleisure

Find out how to get your hands on this must-have collection. KNC Beauty, founded by Kristen Noel Crawley, is teaming up with Champion to present the brand’s first fully size-inclusive collection – ranging from XS-3X in all styles. The iconic athletic brand was inspired by the community of women built around KNC Beauty to create an athleisure collection that encourages all women to be their own champion. “Champion has been such a dream brand to work with,” said Crawley. “What I loved most was that they trusted my vision and were also aligned with true female empowerment, diversity and inclusion – something that KNC Beauty is all about.”
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intimate Apparel#Innovation#Mas Holdings#Athleisure#Manufacturing Plants#Wfh#Upwork
Sourcing Journal

Apparel and Footwear Among Leaders for Fatigued Consumers

A study from Alvarez & Marsal’s consumer retail group indicates that shoppers are getting more cautious when it comes to spending. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Mission-Driven Athleisure Capsules

The Humanity 2.0 capsule collection by business leader and philanthropist Masai Ujiri, Canadian luxury designer Patrick Assaraf and Canadian menswear retailer Harry Rosen builds upon the #ThatsHumanity movement initiated by Ujiri in 2020. The 10-piece athleisure collection is grounded by diversity, inclusion, community partnership and the fight for the equality of all. These values are beautifully represented through fashion and backed by a donation to community partner Water First Education & Training Inc. and its mission to provide safe, clean water access to all.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

GANT and Diemme Reunite for Second Footwear and Apparel Collection

American sportswear label GANT has teamed up with Diemme to produce a limited-edition line of hiking boots and apparel. Combining elements of streetwear with the outdoors, the upcoming collection marks the return of the iconic Roccia Vet hiking boot, which has been presented in new bold colour options — hot neon pink and a tonal all-black — as well as the popular “Persimmon Orange”. The collection has been crafted in full-grain, vegetable-dyed cowhide leather and features custom tonal and non-tonal rubber trims to protect against any terrain.
APPAREL
inputmag.com

Supreme’s retro Missoni collab is all about knitted, colorful apparel

As plummeting temperatures declare the start of sweater weather, Supreme is teaming up with the master of knitwear. Missoni — the Italian luxury house best known for its distinctive and vibrant knitwear — has helped the streetwear brand create a range of knit jackets, sweaters, polos, and hoodies, seemingly channeling retro ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s styles.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Apparel
Sourcing Journal

Sustainable Ethos on Display at AE77’s Second Store

Reclaimed materials, sustainable packaging and local design are some of the elements in AE77’s second store that underscore the new brand’s focus on sustainability. Located 20 miles northwest of Philadelphia at the King of Prussia mall, the 2,600-square-foot unit opened Wednesday offering the AEO, Inc.-owned brand’s full range of men’s and women’s denim, apparel and accessories. The company introduced AE77 in September as a premium-tier brand with a denim range “meant to be lived in, repaired and recycled” at its core. At the time of the launch, Jay Schottenstein, AEO Inc. CEO and executive chairman of the board, described AE77 as a...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

TrusTrace Taps Higg, Open Apparel Registry for Virtual ‘Traceability Ecosystem’

A new virtual sustainability platform aims to bring together the expertise of the industry’s social and environmental leaders. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

How Fashion Got Its Mojo Back in 2021

Fashion’s quarantine comeback got several false starts in 2021 due to third and fourth waves of covid and new variants, but a crop of “aesthetics” born online, the return of red carpets and pop culture, in general, are charging its battery. Gender lines continue to blur in fashion, personal style is increasingly experienced and expressed online and eco-conscious shopping is also on the rise, according to Lyst’s “The Year in Fashion 2021” report. Over the course of the year, over 150 million consumers browsed the fashion shopping platform, offering Lyst a deep dive into the movements and key moments that influenced...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Nike Launches Meta World Amid Shoe-Shredding Allegations

When the German journalists behind the claims confronted Nike’s sustainability head at COP26, he reportedly promised to take care of it. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

These Niche Brands Take Gender Out of Fashion

Brands like Kirrin Finch and Both& are using firsthand experience to create clothes that don’t just fit their style, but their bodies too. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection With Loro Piana Fabrics

Click here to read the full article. Luxury alpine sportswear label Alps & Meters launched an exclusive collection of outerwear this month made with Loro Piana fine fabrics.  “Working with the famed Italian mill felt seamless given our deep appreciation of first-class natural fabrics and textiles and this collection is sure to be one of our most luxurious and memorable brand moments,” said Louis Joseph, founder and creative director of Alps & Meters, in a statement. More from WWD50 years of Manolo Blahnik Virtual Exhibit PartyThey Are Wearing: Cold Weather in BerlinClaudia Li Spring Summer 2022 “The atmosphere we’re trying to create is...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Ganni to Use Infinna Fiber in Future Collections

Oversized collars, puff sleeves and lug sole boots are the global hallmarks of a #GanniGirl, and now you can add circular fibers to the list. Infinited Fiber Company, the Finnish circular fashion technology group and maker of Infinna, a regenerated textile fiber with the soft and natural look and feel of virgin cotton, announced this week that it has entered a partnership with Ganni. The products are yet to be confirmed but are expected to launch in 2022. Recently added to Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s biodiversity circular examples library, Infinna fibers are created with a patented technology that transforms cotton-rich textile waste that...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Browzwear Taps Fashion Snoops to Give Designers a Head Start on Winning Designs

Three months after securing a $35 million funding round and setting intentions for more strategic partnerships, Browzwear is following through. On Thursday, the 3D digital fashion solutions provider teamed with trend forecasting firm Fashion Snoops to provide 3D blocks of 10 women’s emerging must-haves for Fall/Winter 22-23 to which designers can add their own personal touches. The new feature accelerates the design process and gives companies a head start in creating pieces projected to be a hit. Timed with the launch, Fashion Snoops published a report outlining each of the trending pieces, which include a bodycon dress, cutout top, dad trouser, dollhouse...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Foot Locker Appoints COO, BCBGMax Azria Names Creative Director + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Nov. 18, 2021: Foot Locker Inc. today announced a series of leadership appointments and promotions. Frank Bracken, EVP and CEO of Foot Locker North America, has been promoted to the role of COO, where he will oversee global operations including supply chain and global technology. Susie Kuhn, SVP and GM of Foot Locker Europe, has been promoted to the role of president of EMEA and GM of Foot Locker Europe. EVP...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

The Future is Virtual: Modernizing Color Data Communications

Effective communications between design and color teams have long proved challenging, since the process of measuring color is inherently prone to variation. When unchecked, variation can result in costly misunderstandings and significant delays in the development cycle. Social distancing and travel restrictions resulting from Covid-19 have highlighted the growing need for digital solutions to streamline communications across the textile supply chain, ensuring confidence in color accuracy and accelerating speed to market. The growing importance of digitization combined with a heightened need for digital technology to support remote color work spurred an industry-wide investment in portable equipment and cloud-based solutions allowing color professionals...
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

Entrupy Beta Tests Sneaker Authentication

Organizations that buy or sell more than 10 pairs of sneakers per month can apply to participate in the beta test. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Vintage, TikTok and Inflation Drive Holiday Resale Purchases

Pre-owned items are the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season. Recent reports from secondhand marketplaces shed light on how the stigma around thrifted gifts continues to dissipate. Online resale platform ThredUp’s “Thrift for the Holidays” report found that nearly one in two consumers are considering alternatives like secondhand gifts. “We’ve heard that consumers are growing tired of the waste of the holiday season, and are increasingly seeking more sustainable options that align with their values,” said Erin Wallace, ThredUp’s VP of integrated marketing. “This is particularly true of GenZ. By choosing used for the holidays, consumers are cutting waste for...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
258
Followers
1K+
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy