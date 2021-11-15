ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reese Witherspoon stopped Laura Dern hiding her Oscar away

By Celebretainment
Sea Coast Echo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReese Witherspoon encouraged Laura Dern not to hide her Oscar away. The 54-year-old star scooped the Best Supporting Actress statuette for her turn in 'Marriage Story' at the 2020 ceremony but she kept the prize hidden until her friend and her own daughter, 16-year-old Jaya, encouraged her to celebrate her...

