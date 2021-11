Rising rap star Benny the Butcher is taking his career to the next level as the Buffalo, N.Y. rapper has inked a deal with Def Jam Records. The deal, which was brokered in part by rap legend and new Def Jam executive Snoop Dogg, was announced by Tha Doggfather himself during an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience. “I’m on Def Jam Records, right,” Snoop told Rogan. “I’m a creative consultant executive, and just to let you know that it don’t exist no more, I’m going to announce on your show that I just signed Benny The Butcher. And he is...

