ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

19-year-old set to graduate with law degree

By Aleksandra Bush, Nexstar Media Wire, Rudabeh Shahbazi
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qd7gd_0cx2Kh7S00

( NewsNation Now ) — A Kansas teen who made headlines after graduating from Harvard at 17 is now a few weeks away from finishing law school before his 20th birthday.

Braxton Moral, 19, will graduate from Washburn Law School.

Moral began taking classes online at Harvard University at age 11 and says he’s ready for his school years to come to an end.

“This may surprise you, but not many people want to hire a 17-year-old,” Moral said on NewsNation Prime. “So I thought law school would be a fantastic way to not only pass the time, but gain some knowledge that would be useful for later.”

The teen doesn’t have an exact plan for his future yet, but says he will probably practice law.

“I’ve done some extra studies in government law,” Moral said.

As for his thoughts on whether others need higher education, the teen believes it depends on what career path they choose.

“I always have told people that if they’re wanting to, you know, just get a job in something such as trucking, that that’s a very noble pursuit to do,” Moral said. “With all, you know, not only community colleges, but technical schools, each and every path is, you know, rife with, I guess, fruitful potential. So do whatever you feel drawn to and a set a target that you want to achieve.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
wibwnewsnow.com

An Attorney At 19 Years Old

A 19-year-old is getting ready to graduate from Washburn University’s School of Law in Topeka. The Hutchinson News reports that Braxton Moral’s parents have long known he was gifted. He skipped fourth grade, and then took his first undergraduate class at Harvard University while still in sixth grade. As he...
TOPEKA, KS
CBS DFW

Lawsuit: School System Excluded White Students From Events, Banned ‘Blue Lives Matter’ Phrase

WELLESLEY, Mass. (CBS Boston) – A non-profit group representing three Massachusetts families has filed a federal lawsuit against Wellesley Public Schools claiming the district violated the constitutional rights of their students. According to the suit, Wellesley held racially segregated events for students where certain students were invited but white students were specifically excluded.
WELLESLEY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
The Independent

Missouri students sue school district for punishing them over petition to bring back slavery

Four students who were disciplined for a "petition" they allegedly posted online seeking to bring slavery back are suing their Kansas City school district for what they believe are civil rights violations. The strange situation began when a pair of students - one biracial, and one Black - began bantering on social media. The petition was reportedly posted as part of their back and forth, according to a federal lawsuit filed on Friday. According to The Associated Press, the petition picked up traction online when other students began reacting to the post. National media coverage followed. In response to...
EDUCATION
Cook County Record

Teacher seeks to keep up lawsuit claiming Evanston elementary schools are racially hostile to white people

From left: Attorneys Nicki Bazer and Kimberly Hermann | Franczek P.C.; Southeastern Legal Foundation. A Chicago federal judge has indicated he may soon decide whether a white Evanston middle school teacher can continue to press her claims in court that the Evanston/Skokie elementary school district’s “anti-racism” curriculum, programs and policies have created a hostile work environment rife with anti-white racial discrimination.
EVANSTON, IL
Ledger-Enquirer

Teen rode a horse into his Virginia high school as a senior prank. Trouble followed

A Virginia student rode a horse into his high school as a senior prank — and his attempt at humor has caused a ruckus in the town of Gloucester. Video shared on Facebook shows Austin McGill, 18, successfully coaxing the 27-year-old Arabian gelding through a school doorway of Gloucester High School on Nov. 5. The two stayed inside about 10 minutes, as students and staff poured out of classrooms to take a look.
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvard Law#Law Degree#Newsnation#Washburn Law School#Harvard University
KWTX

Department of Education investigates claims of racial, gender discrimination at North Texas school district

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - The U.S. Department of Education has opened three investigations into allegations of racial and gender discrimination at Carroll Independent School District in Southlake, a school district spokesperson confirmed Wednesday. An Education Department spokesperson confirmed that the investigations are related to discrimination based on “race, color, national origin,...
TEXAS STATE
thecitymenus.com

Retired Veteran graduating with art degree from UWG

Veteran Deperlene Reid’s life so far has been bookended by passions instilled in her as a child: the love for her country and an appreciation for the arts. “My dream was always to join the military,” said Reid, an adult learner at the University of West Georgia. “As a young child, I initially fell in love with the military uniforms that I would see girls wear in movies. I wanted to wear that same uniform. Throughout my childhood and high school, all I wanted was to join the Women’s Army Corps and wear that uniform.”
MILITARY
WJTV 12

Schools in Vicksburg, Warren County to end mask mandates

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Private and public schools in Vicksburg will no longer require masks after the holidays. The Vicksburg Post reported the Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees voted 3-2 in favor of removing mask mandates on January 14 for county public schools. However, teachers who are immune-compromised may require masks in their […]
VICKSBURG, MS
Moon Walker

Her Property Made her the Richest Black Girl in America

Born as the daughter of Joseph and Rose Rector in 1902, Sarah Rector rose from humble beginnings to reportedly become the wealthiest black girl in the nation at the age of 11. Well, it all started with the Dawes Allotment Act of 1887. Sarah’s grandparents had fought with the Union Army in the Civil war and were freedmen. Freedmen like Sarah’s grandparents as well as their children were eligible for land allotments.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
apr.org

Alabama chief dies of COVID-19, regretted vaccine choice

An Alabama police chief died of COVID-19 after not getting vaccinated against the virus. His widow has come forward and said he regretted that choice. Kristie Crabtree said her husband Buddy loved his job as chief of Ider and that he would have gotten vaccinated if he knew how hard he would have to fight for his life.
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy