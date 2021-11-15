ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9-year-old Astroworld concertgoer dies, death toll now 10

By Aleksandra Bush
 5 days ago

( NewsNation Now ) — A 9-year-old boy has died of the injuries he suffered at Astroworld more than a week after the event, according to the mayor of Houston.

Ezra Blount attended the concert with his father. The family says he was trampled after his dad passed out.

Blount’s grandfather told “Morning in America” reporter Aaron Nolan that Ezra and his father had come to the concert from out of town to enjoy some father-son time.

Since the trampling, the boy had been in a medically induced coma after suffering injuries to his internal organs.

The Dallas boy is the 10th person and the youngest to have died as a result of the tragedy that occurred when throngs of fans surged toward the stage during a performance by headliner Travis Scott.

“The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son,” family attorney Ben Crump said in a news release Sunday night. “This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration.”

The child incurred severe damage to his brain, kidney and liver after being “kicked, stepped on, and trampled, and nearly crushed to death,” according to a lawsuit his family has filed against Scott and the event’s organizer, Live Nation. The Blount family is seeking at least $1 million in damages.

The others who died ranged in age from 14 to 27. Some 300 people were treated at the festival site and 13 were hospitalized.

Houston police and fire department investigators have said they are reviewing surveillance video provided by concert promoter Live Nation, as well as dozens of clips people at the show widely shared on social media. Investigators also planned to speak with Live Nation representatives, Scott and concertgoers. Scott and the event organizers are now the focus of a criminal investigation.

WJTV 12

Man shot, killed on Raymond Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to the scene of a homicide on Thursday, November 18. Officer Sam Brown said a man was shot and killed on Raymond Road around 5:00 p.m. The man was sitting in his car at the Rally’s restaurant. The Hinds County coroner identified the victim as Steven Patrick Woods, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Several cows shot, 2 killed on Simpson County cattle farm

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Simpson County deputies are investigating after multiple cows were shot on a cattle farm Wednesday night. The shooting happened before 9:00 p.m. on Shivers Road. Deputies said when they arrived, they discovered two cows had been killed and at least six to seven other cows had been injured. The Mississippi […]
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police investigate 4 shootings in less than 24 hours

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating four separate shootings that happened in less than 24 hours. The first shooting happened on Wednesday, November 17 around 4:00 p.m. on Woodland Way. Police said a man was injured after the suspects fired shots inside an apartment complex. The suspects were inside a vehicle. The victim […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Leaders tour possible holding facility for misdemeanor offenders in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, leaders with the Jackson Police Department and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office toured the Jackson Detention Center. The facility could be the future location for a misdemeanor jail. Since March 2020, the City of Jackson hasn’t had a misdemeanor holding facility. Police Chief James Davis said there’s been a […]
WJTV 12

Suspects arrested after chase into Rankin County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple local law enforcement agencies were involved in a chase that led into Rankin County on Thursday night. The Rankin County Sheriff said the chase started in Jackson near Lakeland Drive. The Jackson Police Department reached out for assistance in the chase when it continued on Highway 471 through Flowood. The […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

