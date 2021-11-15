ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-Wheat rises to approach 9-year high, soybeans and corn fall

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

HAMBURG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Monday, still trading close to its highest in almost nine years on tightening global supplies and robust import demand. Soybeans and corn fell on selling pressure after Friday's gains. Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat rose 0.4% to $8.20-1/2 a...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat firms as export market remains hot; corn, soybeans ease

CHICAGO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Friday, with strong buying interest by importers keeping prices near the multi-year highs hit earlier this week. Corn and soybean futures dipped but the market was underpinned by strength in the cash market as grain dealers tried to entice U.S. farmers to book sales instead of putting newly harvested crops in storage, traders said.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-U.S. cattle futures rise for third straight day

CHICAGO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - CME Group cattle futures rose for a third day in a row on Friday, with the front-month live cattle contract hitting a fresh 4-1/2-year high on strong cash markets and rising slaughter numbers. Hog futures were weaker on technical selling. CME's most-active February live cattle...
AGRICULTURE
FOX2548 & WIProud

Crude Oil Prices Drop to Lowest in 6 Weeks

I’m Clinton Griffiths with today’s AgDay Minute. This could help prices at the pump…oil prices drop below 80-dollars a barrel. It’s now at its lowest level in six weeks. It comes after OPEC and the International Energy Agency warned of an impending oversupply. There are also rising coronavirus cases in Europe, and that’s increasing the […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Weather#Rationing#Grains Wheat#Reuters#Chicago Board Of Trade#Stonex#Eu
Agriculture Online

Winter wheat futures firm as export market stays hot

CHICAGO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures and K.C. hard red winter wheat futures firmed on Friday but remained below multi-year highs hit earlier this week. * MGEX spring wheat futures ended lower for the fifth time in six sessions. * Strong demand on the export market underpinned wheat futures. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 3-1/2 cents at $8.34-1/4 a bushel. The contract posted a weekly gain of 0.7%. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat was 7-3/4 cents higher at $8.38-1/4 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat dropped 3-1/2 cents to $10.16-1/4 a bushel. * Two importer groups in the Philippines are tendering to purchase at least 130,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, European traders said. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Russia allows beef supplies from 3 Brazilian companies

MOSCOW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Russia has allowed beef imports from three companies in Brazil, documents at the website of its agriculture safety watchdog showed on Saturday. Russia plans to set a duty-free import quota for up to 200,000 tonnes of beef in 2022 to boost domestic supply. Brazil is the world's largest beef exporter.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle hits 4-1/2-year high on strong cash, export markets

CHICAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - CME Group cattle futures rose on Thursday, with the front-month live cattle contract hitting its highest since June 2017 on support from strength in the cash markets. Rising overseas demand also lent support cattle futures after the U.S. Agriculture Department said that weekly beef export...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures drop as investors take profits

CHICAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat and K.C. hard red winter wheat futures retreated from multiyear highs on Thursday on a profit-taking setback, traders said. * MGEX spring wheat also closed lower, its fourth decline in the last five sessions. * A recent flurry of export activity had already been priced into the market and investors were waiting for signs of fresh deals before driving prices higher. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that export sales of wheat totaled 399,100 tonnes in the latest reporting week. That was in line with market forecasts for 250,000 to 525,000 tonnes and above the previous week's total of 308,415 tonnes. * Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries bought a total of 121,805 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender. * Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat that can be sourced from optional origins. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled down 2-1/4 cents at $8.20 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery was 5-1/2 cents lower at $8.28-1/2 and MGEX December spring wheat fell 10-1/4 cents to $10.16-3/4. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Singapore
Country
Brazil
Country
Iraq
Agriculture Online

Ukraine 2021 grain harvest 93.3% complete at 76.7 mln T

KYIV, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms have harvested 76.7 million tonnes of grain from 93.3% of the sowing area, with the yield averaging 5.16 tonnes per hectare, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The volume includes 32.3 million tonnes of wheat, 9.6 million tonnes of barley, 31.8 million tonnes...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine 2022 winter wheat sowing 94% complete of planned area

KYIV, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Ukrainian agricultural companies have completed winter wheat sowing for the 2022 harvest, seeding 6.2 million hectares, or almost 94% of the planned area of 6.66 million hectares, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday. The data showed the sowing plans were not fulfilled by two leading...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S., Europe wheat futures remain firm; corn, soy dip on profit taking

CHICAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures extended a rally on Thursday, with Paris prices setting a new 14-year high and K.C. hard red winter wheat touching its highest since May 2015 on concerns about demand outstripping supplies of high-protein stocks. But prices eased off their session...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Britain's wheat area seen rising for 2022 harvest

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Britain's wheat area is expected to be higher for the 2022 harvest, boosted by favourable planting conditions and soaring prices, according to a planting survey issued on Friday. The wheat area was seen at 1.81 million hectares, up 1.3% from the 2021 harvest, Britain's Agriculture...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat near multi-year peak on supply concerns, soybeans firm

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Friday, trading close to a nine-year peak scaled earlier this week and on track for a second straight weekly gain, as tightening global supplies underpinned the market. Soybeans advanced and were poised for a second consecutive week of gains. "Prices...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed down 46.8% in Sept

TOKYO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed fell to 46.8% in September, compared with 49.5% a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Friday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Sep-2021 Aug-2021 Sep-2020 Total Shipments 1,992,551 1,922,731 1,937,637 Main Ingredients Corn 46.8% 46.9% 49.5% Sorghum 1.1% 1.1% 1.4% Wheat 2.1% 1.9% 1.5% Barley 3.8% 3.8% 3.5% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine has 25.9 mln T grain in stocks as of Nov 1

KYIV, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain stocks totalled 25.9 million tonnes as of Nov 1, or 5.5 million tonnes more than at the same point in 2020, State Statistics Service data showed on Friday. The stocks at large and medium-sized agricultural companies included 11.9 million tonnes of wheat. The...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

15 common cattle breeds

There are more than 250 recognized breeds of cattle throughout the world, with more than 80 readily available to producers in the United States. When you take crossbred cattle into consideration, the possibilities are endless. Crossbreeding is an efficient way to build a herd, but those purebred lines are still important. Quality purebreds make quality crossbreds.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Farmers in Argentina have sold 34.1 million tonnes of 2020/21 soybeans

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 34.1 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2020/21 season, the Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday in a report that included data updated through Nov. 10. The rhythm of sales was behind that of the previous season. At this time last...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise on strong cash, export markets

CHICAGO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose 2.1% on Wednesday, hitting their highest since Sept. 30 on strength in both the domestic cash and export markets, traders said. * Soymeal futures were also higher, supported by expectations for rising demand from hog producers. * Soyoil futures ended in positive territory too. * The benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract rose above its 50-day moving average. It also topped the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range for the first time since June 9 but failed to hold support above that key technical point. * Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China in the 2021/22 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * USDA also said that private exporters reported the sale of 30,000 tonnes of soyoil to India. * CBOT January soybean futures settled up 25-3/4 cents at $12.77 a bushel. CBOT December soymeal was up $7.20 at $374.70 a ton and CBOT December soyoil gained 0.06 cent to 59.23 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy