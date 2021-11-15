GRAINS-Wheat rises to approach 9-year high, soybeans and corn fall

CHICAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat and K.C. hard red winter wheat futures retreated from multiyear highs on Thursday on a profit-taking setback, traders said. * MGEX spring wheat also closed lower, its fourth decline in the last five sessions. * A recent flurry of export activity had already been priced into the market and investors were waiting for signs of fresh deals before driving prices higher. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that export sales of wheat totaled 399,100 tonnes in the latest reporting week. That was in line with market forecasts for 250,000 to 525,000 tonnes and above the previous week's total of 308,415 tonnes. * Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries bought a total of 121,805 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender. * Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat that can be sourced from optional origins. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled down 2-1/4 cents at $8.20 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery was 5-1/2 cents lower at $8.28-1/2 and MGEX December spring wheat fell 10-1/4 cents to $10.16-3/4. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

