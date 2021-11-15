ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

RT journalists handcuffed & detained near Polish-Belarusian border

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA crew from RT France, both EU citizens, have been detained by Polish police as they covered the ongoing refugee crisis on the border with Belarus. The last thing one of them reported was that they were being placed in handcuffs. French nationals David Khalifa, a reporter, and cameraman...

AFP

Belarus says to hold EU talks on migrant crisis

Belarus announced talks Wednesday with the EU over thousands of migrants massed at the Polish border, a volatile crisis the West says is President Alexander Lukashenko's revenge for sanctions on his regime. "We have to prepare for months or even years," The West has accused Belarus of luring thousands of migrants, many from Iraq and Syria, with the promise of an easy crossing into the EU and then forcing them to stay at the border.
POLITICS
AFP

Belarus border camp cleared as Iraqis fly home from migrant stand-off

A makeshift migrant camp on Belarus' border with Poland has been cleared, Minsk said Thursday, as hundreds of Iraqis who failed to make the crossing to enter the European Union returned home. Hope for de-escalating the crisis, which has seen thousands camping in desperate conditions on the border for weeks, had been mounting in recent days, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko twice by phone. The EU accuses Belarus of engineering the situation at the border in retaliation for sanctions on the ex-Soviet country. Minsk and its main ally Russia have rejected the charges and criticised the EU for not taking in the migrants seeking to cross over. Around 2,000 people, mainly Iraqi Kurds, had been stuck in freezing temperatures at a camp in the woods near Brouzgui crossing point, hoping to pass into EU member state Poland.
IMMIGRATION
Germany ready to provide humanitarian aid to migrants at Belarusian-Polish border: Berlin

Berlin [Germany], November 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Germany is ready to provide humanitarian support to migrants stranded at the Belarusian-Polish border, German interior ministry spokesman Steve Alter said on Wednesday. "Germany is ready to contribute to providing humanitarian assistance to people at the border with Poland," Alter told a briefing. The official...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Russia sends paratroopers to Belarus for drills near troubled Polish border

The Belarusian military said the exercise aims to test the readiness of the allies amid an ‘increase of military activities near the border’. Russia has sent paratroopers to Belarus in a show of support for its ally amid tensions over an influx of migrants at the border with Poland. The...
MILITARY
How the US and NATO became color blind to Russia's red lines

The US and NATO have been less than honest with Russia for so long, they?ve lost the ability to comprehend that there's a new geopolitical reality underscored by the fact that, when Russia says a ?red line? exists, it means it. President Vladimir Putin said this week that the West...
WEST, TX
AFP

Poland says Belarus has changed tactics on migrant crisis

Poland said Saturday that Belarus has changed tactics in their border crisis by now directing smaller groups of migrants to multiple points along the European Union's eastern frontier. Though there have been signs of the crisis easing, Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said he expected the border showdown to be long drawn out. Polish border guards reported new attempted crossings by several groups mostly consisting of dozens of migrants, even if there was one crowd of 200 people hurling rocks and using tear gas. "We have to prepare for the fact that this problem will continue for months. I have no doubt that that will be the case," Blaszczak told the commercial RMF FM radio station.
IMMIGRATION
Russian & Chinese bombers patrol off Japan

A group of Russian and Chinese strategic bombers have held a joint patrol in the northwestern Pacific. Flying off the coast of Japan and over the East China Sea, they were supported by Moscow's fighter jets and command aircraft. Friday's operation saw two Russian Tu-95MS and two Chinese Xian H-6K...
MILITARY
Russia reacts to NATO proposal to move nukes into Eastern Europe

Moscow has hit out at a statement from NATO's top official highlighting the bloc's new plans to shuttle American nuclear warheads around Eastern European nations, sparking fears of a potential conflict between the West and Russia. On Friday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made an address at the German Atlantic...
POLITICS
AFP

EU should prepare for more migrant crises: border chief

The European Union should be prepared for more migrant crises like the ones on the Greece-Turkey and Poland-Belarus borders, the head of the EU's border agency told AFP in an interview. The EU accuses Belarus of deliberately bringing the migrants to the border as a way of putting pressure on the EU. Belarus denies this and says Poland should let them in.
IMMIGRATION
NATO applauds deployment of US nukes in Eastern Europe

The Secretary General of NATO has urged member states to remain committed to plans that could see deadly American nuclear weapons shared across the US-led military bloc's eastern frontier, close to the border with Russia. In a speech at the German Atlantic Association on Friday, Jens Stoltenberg said the move...
MILITARY
AFP

Belarus says around 7,000 migrants now in the country

Belarus on Thursday said there were around 7,000 migrants in the ex-Soviet country, with around 2,000 of them camped on the border with EU member Poland. Thousands of mainly Middle Eastern migrants are camped around the border in what the West says is revenge for sanctions slapped on Belarusian strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko's regime after it suppressed protests last year. "The European Union is creating a humanitarian corridor for 2,000 refugees who are in the camp. We are taking on the responsibility of -- as much as it is possible and if they wish -- returning the 5,000 others to their homes," Lukashenko's spokeswoman Natalya Eismont said. She said German Chancellor Angela Merkel would negotiate with the EU on creating the humanitarian corridor to Germany.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

France vows not to 'abandon' fishermen in UK dispute

French President Emmanuel Macron insisted Friday that he would not "abandon" fishermen demanding post-Brexit licences for waters off the Channel island of Jersey, escalating a battle of words that could spiral into a trade war. Macron said he didn't want to "make it a subject of the French presidency" But French fishing representatives, as well as regional officials along the Channel coast, say they are losing patience.
ECONOMY
AFP

EU takes step towards punishing Poland and Hungary

The European Commission wrote to Poland and Hungary on Friday to launch a process that could lead to them being deprived of funds over threats to the EU legal order. The move came as the European justice commissioner visited Warsaw, expressing concern about the independence of the judiciary and urging the government to respect EU court rulings. "The Commission services sent administrative letters to Hungary and Poland," a Commission spokesperson said, adding that they "have now two months to send the requested information". A European source told AFP that Brussels demanded Warsaw explain measures it has taken to limit the independence of its judiciary and to challengee the supremacy of EU law.
POLITICS

