ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

10 cocktails to leave your guests wanting more

By Feature photo by Beryl Striewski
Quad Cities Onlines
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a host, a well-stocked bar is just as important as any impressive dish. If you’re looking for new...

qconline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

These Simple Swaps Can Turn Your Favorite Cocktails Vegan

It's not uncommon to see restaurants cater to vegetarian or vegan eaters, as plant-based eating continues to grow in popularity (via The Beet). Many eateries will highlight specific dishes or customize a niche menu just for these diners. But what about the cocktail menu?. Those with dietary restrictions are used...
FOOD & DRINKS
GreenMatters

Meatless Thanksgiving Main Dishes That Your Guests Will Seriously Love

Although Thanksgiving is traditionally rooted in eating turkey and ham, all of the meal's greatest dishes prove to be plant-based, regardless of if you're vegan. And whether you're avoiding the turkey à la Colleen Patrick-Goudreau, if you're catering to more plant-based guests this year, or if you're just trying to do a little somethin'-somethin' for the planet, there are so many amazing vegan Thanksgiving main dishes you can make. We promise — nobody will be missing the meat.
RECIPES
Rolling Stone

T-Pain Wants to ‘Mix U a Drank’ With Launch of New Cocktail Guide

Rapper T-Pain is taking his mixing skills out of the production booth and into the kitchen with a new cocktail guide titled Can I Mix You a Drink? Released last week, the book quickly shot into the Top Five on Amazon’s best-selling rap books list (just behind a new Mac Miller biography). Can I Mix You a Drink? sees T-Pain going from music mixing to mixologist, with 50 cocktails inspired by his travels, day-to-day life and his catalog of songs. The book title of course, is a play on the singer’s Yung Joc hit, “Buy U a Drank.” Amazon Buy: Can I Mix...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Cocktail#Cocktails#Whiskey#Citrus#Food Drink#Beverages
localemagazine.com

3 Festive Cocktail Recipes to Add to Your Holiday Hosting Repertoire

AWinter is right around the corner, which means it’s time to break out the glasses and stir up some holiday cheer! Whether you prefer hot cider or creamy Irish coffee, there’s no better time to put your bartending skills to the test. But before you start muddling, shaking and stirring, we’ve drummed up three drink recipes that’ll take your hosting game to the next level. Cheers to crafty cocktails and a cozy winter season! Holiday Cocktail Recipes.
RECIPES
Caught in Southie

CYOC (Create Your Own Cocktails) Handwarmers at City Tap

With the temperatures slowly starting to dip, City Tap House has created a new CYOC (“Create Your Own Cocktail”) series to warm your hearts and bellies all winter season. On Friday, the Fort Point hotspot will debut a collection of “Handwarmers” that can come laced with up to three spirits (or served nonalcoholic) and topped with sugary additions.
FOOD & DRINKS
milwaukeemag.com

Turn Your Guest Room Into an Oasis With Tips From Local Designers

IF YOU HAVE FRIENDS or relatives coming to stay for the holidays, now is the time to spruce up your guest room. We talked to three interior designers well versed in hotel rooms that feel cozy (not cold) and minimalist (not messy), and assembled their insights on how to create an experience as comfortable and conducive to sleep as a luxury resort.
MILWAUKEE, WI
thehousethatlarsbuilt.com

3 Pie Crust Designs to Wow Your Guests this Thanksgiving

You know food is not my specialty…but decorating food is something I can totally get behind! So, we did what we do best and painted the town Matisse, stenciled some sugar, and dotted some pies to make some fun and memorable pies perfect for Thanksgiving. So even if they aren’t tasty, at least they’ll look good!
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
liquor.com

How and Why to Add Port to Your Cocktail Program

These days, Portugal’s famous fortified wines can sometimes be seen as somewhat futzy, associated with the post-dinner sips beloved by English nobility. Many drinkers shrug port off as too sweet or too strong—a shame, because it offers a full range of applications beyond digestifs and dessert pairings. “Port is extremely...
FOOD & DRINKS
InspireMore

8 Fall-Themed Cocktails To Warm Up Your Cold Evenings

Delicious beverages are practically synonymous with fall. Apple cider, chai tea, and pumpkin spice lattes all come to mind as classic autumn drinks — perfect to warm up your body and lift your spirits. Although those drinks are great as-is, why not spice it up by trying some boozy renditions...
FOOD & DRINKS
advancedmixology.com

12 Fancy Cocktail Garnishes You Can Make In Your Kitchen

How often have you been out for dinner with friends or family and ordered a drink? How often has it arrived without any garnish on the side of the glass? This is because many people don't know how to cut them!. Garnishes are an essential part of cocktails. They add...
FOOD & DRINKS
mansionglobal.com

Curating an Elegant Holiday Tablescape to Wow Your Guests

Each week, Mansion Global tackles a topic with an elite group of designers from around the world who work on luxury properties. This week, we look at tips for designing a festive seasonal tablescape. ‘Tis the season for tablescaping, the art of setting a dining table and integrating linens, flowers...
HOME & GARDEN
advancedmixology.com

30 Thanksgiving Cocktail Recipes To Spice Up Your Holidays

It's time to start thinking about what you'll be serving at your Thanksgiving dinner this year. One of the best ways to get in the holiday spirit is with a delicious drink! Whether it's for yourself or for guests, there are plenty of great recipes out there that will help you find your happy place.
RECIPES
Thrillist

Dazzle Your Dinner Guests With This Easy Whiskey Punch Recipe

Calling all lemon lovers. "Punch and parties are synonymous. It requires some preparation, but never overexertion," says Shae Minnillo, a bartender at Manolito in New Orleans, of his creation. "This recipe is intended to be enjoyed by party guests while allowing the host to prep the hard parts in advance and then coast through the rest so they can enjoy themselves, too." This Whiskey Lemon Punch recipe is strong enough to fuel a party but balanced enough to drink with dinner.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Thrillist

Which Canned Cocktail To Have at Your Holiday Party, Based on the Vibe

The holiday season is upon us and it’s time to start gearing up for the Friendsgivings, Ugly sweater parties, White Elephants, and general winter get-togethers. The good news is that whether you’re a host or guest, there’s a party hack that makes every occasion easier: canned cocktails. Ready-to-drink cocktails like Loyal 9 take the guesswork out of bringing the right drinks and mixers. The only remaining question, then, is which flavor to get. To make your holiday party planning even easier, we put together a list of which Loyal 9 vodka lemonade flavor to bring, based on the party’s vibe.
DRINKS
Thrillist

How to Properly Batch Cocktails for Your Next Party

Hosting parties is stressful. We can’t be the only ones who immediately regret the idea as soon as we send out invitations, right? You’ve got to anxiously clean your house, buy and make a ton of food, and pretend you’re sophisticated for the evening by offering your guests more than just boxed wine and light beer.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy