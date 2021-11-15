ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

10 cocktails to leave your guests wanting more

By Feature photo by Beryl Striewski
madison
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a host, a well-stocked bar is just as important as any impressive dish. If you’re looking for new...

madison.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

These Simple Swaps Can Turn Your Favorite Cocktails Vegan

It's not uncommon to see restaurants cater to vegetarian or vegan eaters, as plant-based eating continues to grow in popularity (via The Beet). Many eateries will highlight specific dishes or customize a niche menu just for these diners. But what about the cocktail menu?. Those with dietary restrictions are used...
FOOD & DRINKS
Rolling Stone

T-Pain Wants to ‘Mix U a Drank’ With Launch of New Cocktail Guide

Rapper T-Pain is taking his mixing skills out of the production booth and into the kitchen with a new cocktail guide titled Can I Mix You a Drink? Released last week, the book quickly shot into the Top Five on Amazon’s best-selling rap books list (just behind a new Mac Miller biography). Can I Mix You a Drink? sees T-Pain going from music mixing to mixologist, with 50 cocktails inspired by his travels, day-to-day life and his catalog of songs. The book title of course, is a play on the singer’s Yung Joc hit, “Buy U a Drank.” Amazon Buy: Can I Mix...
RECIPES
milwaukeemag.com

Turn Your Guest Room Into an Oasis With Tips From Local Designers

IF YOU HAVE FRIENDS or relatives coming to stay for the holidays, now is the time to spruce up your guest room. We talked to three interior designers well versed in hotel rooms that feel cozy (not cold) and minimalist (not messy), and assembled their insights on how to create an experience as comfortable and conducive to sleep as a luxury resort.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Cocktail#Cocktails#Whiskey#Citrus#Food Drink#Beverages
localemagazine.com

3 Festive Cocktail Recipes to Add to Your Holiday Hosting Repertoire

AWinter is right around the corner, which means it’s time to break out the glasses and stir up some holiday cheer! Whether you prefer hot cider or creamy Irish coffee, there’s no better time to put your bartending skills to the test. But before you start muddling, shaking and stirring, we’ve drummed up three drink recipes that’ll take your hosting game to the next level. Cheers to crafty cocktails and a cozy winter season! Holiday Cocktail Recipes.
RECIPES
themanual.com

The Best French Cocktails to Satisfy Your Inner Parisian

Cocktail culture is a reflection of the world itself, from the best Italian cocktails to the best champagnes, all with diverse and teeming styles that vary by geography, era, and more. France has to be on the shortlist of mixed drinks powers, a nation known for wine but equally capable of creating utter magic behind the bar.
FOOD & DRINKS
thehousethatlarsbuilt.com

3 Pie Crust Designs to Wow Your Guests this Thanksgiving

You know food is not my specialty…but decorating food is something I can totally get behind! So, we did what we do best and painted the town Matisse, stenciled some sugar, and dotted some pies to make some fun and memorable pies perfect for Thanksgiving. So even if they aren’t tasty, at least they’ll look good!
FOOD & DRINKS
liquor.com

How and Why to Add Port to Your Cocktail Program

These days, Portugal’s famous fortified wines can sometimes be seen as somewhat futzy, associated with the post-dinner sips beloved by English nobility. Many drinkers shrug port off as too sweet or too strong—a shame, because it offers a full range of applications beyond digestifs and dessert pairings. “Port is extremely...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Real Simple

How to Upgrade Your Guest Room for the Holidays

If you're dusting off your guest room for the first time in a while, you might want to make a few upgrades to help make it warm and welcoming for people who visit. Simply host Haley Cairo has a few ideas to help you wow your guests with a few strategic new touches.
INTERIOR DESIGN
InspireMore

8 Fall-Themed Cocktails To Warm Up Your Cold Evenings

Delicious beverages are practically synonymous with fall. Apple cider, chai tea, and pumpkin spice lattes all come to mind as classic autumn drinks — perfect to warm up your body and lift your spirits. Although those drinks are great as-is, why not spice it up by trying some boozy renditions...
FOOD & DRINKS
mansionglobal.com

Curating an Elegant Holiday Tablescape to Wow Your Guests

Each week, Mansion Global tackles a topic with an elite group of designers from around the world who work on luxury properties. This week, we look at tips for designing a festive seasonal tablescape. ‘Tis the season for tablescaping, the art of setting a dining table and integrating linens, flowers...
HOME & GARDEN
Thrillist

Which Canned Cocktail To Have at Your Holiday Party, Based on the Vibe

The holiday season is upon us and it’s time to start gearing up for the Friendsgivings, Ugly sweater parties, White Elephants, and general winter get-togethers. The good news is that whether you’re a host or guest, there’s a party hack that makes every occasion easier: canned cocktails. Ready-to-drink cocktails like Loyal 9 take the guesswork out of bringing the right drinks and mixers. The only remaining question, then, is which flavor to get. To make your holiday party planning even easier, we put together a list of which Loyal 9 vodka lemonade flavor to bring, based on the party’s vibe.
DRINKS
veranda.com

This Italian-Inspired Gin Sour is Perfect for Your Holiday Cocktail Repertoire

Are you looking for a delicious seasonal cocktail to pair with Sarah Winman’s transportive new historical novel, Still Life? Well, we have you covered with the Mud Angel, an herbaceous and botanical gin sour suited for sipping in-between page turns. Since Still Life is a novel that highlights the beauty...
DRINKS
madison

1. Two Bite Cherry Pies

These ravioli-sized cherry pie bites from @fedbysab are perfect for holiday parties where guests mingle while they eat rather than sit around the table. The only problem is that they might be gone too fast. Two Bite Cherry Pies 🍒🥧 Comment your favourite pie! ##easybakingrecipes ##cherrydessert ##minipies ##pierecipe.
FOOD & DRINKS
98.3 The Snake

Book This Charming Twin Falls Castle on the Canyon For Your Holiday Guests

We were talking today at the radio station about all the construction happening around Twin Falls. There is a boom happening, and it isn't really fair because there are still so many cool old buildings I haven't seen yet. One of those just popped up on my social feed, it's a charming castle-like house that you can rent for reunions, visiting guests so they aren't in your house, or for you when you need to stay close but feel like you got away.
TWIN FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy