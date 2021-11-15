ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Key, FL

Photos: Federal agents rescue man standing on sinking plane

By Aleksandra Bush
WATE
WATE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LpY0R_0cx2IXJU00

CEDAR KEY, Fla. ( NewsNation Now ) — Federal agents rescued a man standing on top of a sinking airplane last week off the coast of northwest Florida.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents and local deputies spotted the plane while out on a joint operation Nov. 9. Authorities say the plane was half a mile from the George T. Lewis Airport.

As they approached the sinking aircraft, a man climbed out. Photos show him standing on top of the small plane as rescuers arrived.

Southwest employee hospitalized after being punched by female passenger

Medical personnel evaluated the man who did not appear to be injured.

“The situational awareness and quick actions of the Marine Interdiction Agents and Sheriff’s Deputies prevented a possible human tragedy,” Michael Matthies, deputy director of Marine Operations, said in the news release. “We are thankful we have the proper resources and trained personnel to perform when incidents like this present themselves.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FhvV5_0cx2IXJU00
    Courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gKEsx_0cx2IXJU00
    Courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cedar Key, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Cedar Key, FL
Crime & Safety
WATE

Missing Indigenous transgender woman last seen in 2019

GROVE, Okla. (NewsNation Now) — In March of 2019, 25-year-old Aubrey Dameron left her family home at 3:30 in the morning in the small town of Grove, Oklahoma, telling her mom she was going to meet someone. She hasn’t been seen since. The family believes a hate crime is at the root of Dameron’s disappearance. […]
GROVE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Federal Agents#Northwest Florida#Newsnation#Southwest#Marine Operations
WATE

Ex-husband charged in Greene County woman’s death

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County authorities have charged a man with murdering his ex-wife. The Greene County Sheriff’s Department arrested Randall Glenn Greene, 57, on Friday and charged him with first-degree murder. Deputies responded to a residence on Mohawk Ridge Road after the sheriff’s department received a 911 call about an incident at that […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WATE

TBI: Missing Sullivan County 16-year-old found safe in Georgia

UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 16-year-old Elijah Wilcox was found safe. According to the TBI, he was found in Temple, Georgia. Previous: SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an Endangered Child Alert on Friday for a missing 16-year-old out of Sullivan County. According to the TBI, Elijah […]
GEORGIA STATE
WATE

WATE

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy