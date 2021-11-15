ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imagine Dragons Add Milton Keynes Date To 2022 European Tour

By Tim Peacock
udiscovermusic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the announce of their ‘Mercury’ world tour 2022 and in celebration of the release of their latest album, Mercury – Act 1, Imagine Dragons have announced an exclusive U.K. show in Milton Keynes on the 2022 world tour. The show will be taking place on Saturday, June 18,...

www.udiscovermusic.com

