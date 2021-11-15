Advance historic page June 12, 1959: Parents warned about plastic bags

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- An Access-A-Ride driver has been charged with submitting hundreds of fake ride claims to the MTA to the tune of nearly $70,000, authorities said. On Friday, MTA Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny and Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that 72-year-old James Laverty has been charged with grand larceny in the second degree, identity theft in the first degree and falsifying business records in the first degree for allegedly submitting bogus claims to the MTA for phony rides.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO