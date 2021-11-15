ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DaBaby row with partner as she nurses baby livestreamed to Instagram

By Roisin O'Connor
Rapper DaBaby reportedly called the police on the mother of his child after an argument that was livestreamed on Instagram .

The controversial artist and his partner, DaniLeigh, were heard rowing at his home and exchanging insults while she nursed their newborn baby.

In one clip livestreamed from her Instagram page, and later shared by fans on Twitter, DaniLeigh is seen being asked to leave by officers.

In a lengthy statement posted to his own Instagram Stories, DaBaby said he wanted to remove himself from the “hostile” behaviour on display.

“Based on my reputation, with multiple threats of setting up an internet scheme and a person refusing to not let me go... me and somebody else here knew to record her,” he wrote.

“I don’t beat on and yelled at and chased around like one of them fatal love attraction type girls [sic].”

The 29-year-old said he wanted her “peacefully removed” and did not plan on pressing any charges.

DaniLeigh then posted her own statement, claiming she had been living with DaBaby, real name Jonathan Kirk, for three months when he asked her to leave unexpectedly.

She said the fight started after she refused to stay in a hotel, and claimed she had been sleeping after making DaBaby dinner when he burst into her room.

Her note concluded with an apology to their child, “whose father is kicking her out her home at three months”.

The on-off couple’s child was born in August, with DaBaby appearing to confirm paternity in October.

The Independent has contacted DaBaby’s representative for comment.

Comments / 17

Darren Green
4d ago

she chose the low IQ hood flapper. did she really think this low life was going to treat her any different from his other baby momma's?

Reply
17
Sassafras T☕️
3d ago

This could’ve seriously been taken care of off social media…….. believe me we all have strife in our lives we don’t need theirs..🙃

Reply
13
Over2020Already
3d ago

The fact that she put herself in this situation makes me say congrats to her! She got exactly what she wanted!

Reply
9
