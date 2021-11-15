ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

American MMA fighter Michael Chandler needed 22 stitches on his bruised and swollen face after a brutal UFC war

By Alan Dawson
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23N6yW_0cx2GRns00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BNFcf_0cx2GRns00
Michael Chandler fought Justin Gaethje in a three-round war earlier this month.

Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

  • Michael Chandler needed 22 stitches in his face after losing a grueling bout against Justin Gaethje.
  • Despite defeat, the UFC rewarded Chandler with a $50,000 bonus check.
  • The American fighter is also in the running to fight Conor McGregor when the Irishman returns.

American MMA fighter Michael Chandler needed 22 stitches on his bruised and swollen face after losing a brutal UFC war against Justin Gaethje earlier this month.

The two lightweights combined to throw 451 strikes, many of which were shots deemed significant by official UFC statistics, for 15 minutes over three rounds.

The match was the first fight on the main card of the 14-bout UFC 268 event that took place November 6 inside Madison Square Garden, New York City.

Both fighters left the arena for the hospital and posed for a selfie after the grueling battle.

Footage has recently surfaced that shows the effect Gaethje's damaging blows had on Chandler. He needed stitches for a cut above his right eye, and also on his lip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uwa2f_0cx2GRns00
Michael Chandler receives hospital treatment after his UFC match with Justin Gaethje.

Photo by TMZ Sports

Watch the video here:

Chandler said he made "questionable decisions" during the fight, in a statement made on Instagram last week.

"But we had a blast! Ill-advised yet entertaining is my strong suit," said Chandler. "To the fans: I appreciate your guys' support on this journey. The best is yet to come! See you at the top!"

Chandler received a $50,000 bonus check despite the defeat because of his role in a bout considered so awesome by UFC officials that the company awarded it their "Fight of the Night" honor.

The 35-year-old could also be in the running to fight Conor McGregor , the former two-weight UFC champion currently recovering from a broken leg he suffered in his second successive loss to Dustin Poirier earlier this year.

McGregor could return midway through 2022 and says he welcomes a match with Chandler in the future.

Responding to a tweet of Chandler's, which contained a mock face-off involving the pair, McGregor said: "I'm down at some stage for sure. Great fight the other night Mike, congrats!"

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
mmanews.com

Michael Chandler Apologized To Wife For Brutal Justin Gaethje Fight

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler apologized to his wife for the damage he took against Justin Gaethje at UFC 268. Chandler and Gaethje put on one of the greatest three-round fights in recent memory, going back and forth on the feet from start to finish. Both men had their moments, but ultimately Gaethje would leave the cage victorious via a unanimous decision.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Miesha Tate says Michael Chandler needs to decide whether he wants to be “wildly entertaining” or a UFC champion

Miesha Tate believes that Michael Chandler needs to decide between being wildly entertaining and becoming a UFC champion. Ever since arriving in the UFC last year, Michael Chandler has provided fans with nothing but excitement. He kicked off 2021 with a nice finish over Dan Hooker and as a result of that, he went on to meet Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Gaethje
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Michael Chandler
Bleacher Report

Conor McGregor Tweets He's Willing to Fight UFC's Michael Chandler 'At Some Stage'

Michael Chandler lost his UFC 268 matchup with Justin Gaethje in a three-round instant classic, but he may have bagged another high-profile opponent in the process. Conor McGregor said on Twitter he would be willing to fight Chandler in the future after Chandler posted a doctored photo of the two having a staredown:
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC 268 results and video: Justin Gaethje wins wild war over Michael Chandler in epic FOTY candidate

The UFC 268 PPV main card started off with a bang as Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler put on not only a Fight of the Year candidate, but it was one of the greatest fights of all time. The fight went back and forth in the best ways, with both men landing blows that would have taken out mere mortals. At the end of the day, it was Gaethje who got his hands raised, and should be the rightful next in line for a shot at the UFC’s lightweight belt.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mma Fighter#Combat#American#Mma#Getty#Irishman#Tmz Sports Watch
Empire Sports Media

UFC 268 Preview: Justin Gaethje – Michael Chandler

You will want to make sure you’re tuning into UFC 268 right from the start of the PPV with this fighting kicking things off. Former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje (22-3) takes on former title challenger Michael Chandler (22-6) to kick off the PPV. Originally, this fight was scheduled to...
UFC
CBS Sports

UFC 268 results, highlights: Justin Gaethje earns decision in Fight of the Year contender vs. Michael Chandler

When Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje were finally set to meet in the Octagon, UFC fans knew they were in for a treat. The two lightweights delivered in a huge way to kick off the main card of UFC 268 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the end, Gaethje edged out a unanimous decision victory but not before 15 minutes of violence that will go down as one of the all-time great fights in UFC history.
UFC
chatsports.com

Michael Chandler on UFC 268 loss to Justin Gaethje: ‘Ill-advised yet entertaining is my strong suit’

Michael Chandler enjoyed sharing the Octagon with Justin Gaethje at UFC 268 on Saturday night but acknowledged he could have made better decisions in the fight. Chandler and Gaethje were involved in a ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate that had near fight-ending finishes from both men over the course of three rounds. ‘Iron’ wobbled ‘The Highlight’ in the first round with a heavy right hand and pushed forward with a barrage of punches to get the stoppage, but Gaethje did not go down. The No. 2 ranked lightweight contender fired back and continued to do so throughout the second round, where he launched an uppercut from hell that sent Chandler to the canvas.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
mmanews.com

Justin Gaethje And Michael Chandler Link Up After UFC 268 Classic

UFC lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler reunited at a New York hospital following their instant classic at UFC 268. In what was commonly described as the ‘people’s main event’, Gaethje and Chandler exchanged heavy blows from start to finish throughout three rounds. In the end, Gaethje earned the unanimous decision win over Chandler, but Chandler had plenty of moments and earned the respect of many UFC fans.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC 268 bonuses: Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler thriller leads night of six winners

The UFC was in a giving mood after its fighters laid it all on the line at one of the biggest shows of the year. Two extra $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses were handed out following Saturday’s blockbuster UFC 268 event, with Chris Barnett, Bobby Green, Alex Pereira, and Marlon Vera all collecting extra checks along with Fight of the Night winners Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 268 results: Justin Gaethje outlasts Michael Chandler in an incredible three-round war

The main card opener was exactly as advertised with two of the toughest lightweight fighters on the planet delivering an amazing fight. Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler turned in a stunning 15 minutes of action in a fight that many did not believe would make it to the judges’ scorecards. There were a number of close calls throughout the fight, but the judges were ultimately needed, and they would see the contest in Gaethje’s favor with scores of 29-28, 29-28, and 30-27.
UFC
Insider

Insider

193K+
Followers
17K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy