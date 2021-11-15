ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When will She-Hulk premiere?

By Christian Saclao
 5 days ago
She-Hulk doesn’t have an exact release date yet, but Disney confirmed on Disney+ Day last Friday that the highly anticipated television series will premiere on the streaming service sometime in 2022. She-Hulk will star Tatiana Maslany (Orphan) as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. In...

