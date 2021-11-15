ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Hoosier Newsstand, November 15

By Mike Pegram
247Sports
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe begin with Indiana women's basketball team as the No. 7 Hoosiers picked up a top 15 victory yesterday afternoon at home over Kentucky. No. 8 Indiana women’s basketball wins 88-67 against No. 13 Kentucky: Indiana Daily Student. No. 8/7 Hoosiers Blow Past Kentucky, 88-67: IUHoosiers.com. 3 reasons No....

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tide 100.9 FM

Sorry Not Sorry, Georgia, It’s All Over Now

Just when the Georgia Bulldogs thought its program was in prime position to win its first national championship since 1980, a hip-hop megastar that carries the superstitious sports world in the palm of his hand crushed all remaining hope. For those out of the loop, Drake has the cosmic ability...
SPORTS
247Sports

4-star edge Cyrus Moss names top three

The top three is in for elite edge rusher Cyrus Moss. A day after helping Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman to the state title, the four-star defender turned his attention to recruiting and narrowed his focus, naming a top three of Alabama, Arizona State and Oregon. The Ducks are the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
247Sports

What did Tommy Lloyd say after Wichita State?

Las Vegas - Arizona defeated Wichita State 82-78 on Friday night in a game that was as tough as Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd expected. "What a battle,” Lloyd said. “We knew it was going to be a hard test. Obviously Wichita State is a program with a reputation of toughness and grittiness and they battled tonight. I was really proud of our guys for battling and it was one of those crazy see-saw games a little bit where we got up and felt like maybe we were in a little bit of control and they kind of came storming back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Arkansas too much for A-State

In the first meeting between in-state foes since 2005, the Arkansas State women’s basketball dropped a 94-71 decision to the Arkansas Razorbacks Friday night at First National Bank Arena. Trinitee Jackson recorded her third career double-double to lead A-State (2-2), dropping 14 points with 16 rebounds in a career-high 28...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana University#Cbs Sports#Hoosier Newsstand#Hoosiers Blow Past#The Hoosier Network#Indiana Daily Student#Ap#Cbs Sports Gonzaga#Cbs Sports Og Anunoby#Newspost Bills#Jets#Penn State#B1g#Ncaa Championships#Peegs Com
247Sports

Louisville QB commit scores game-winning TD in Alabama playoffs

University of Louisville football quarterback commitment Khalib Johnson scored a game-winning touchdown on Friday night in Alabama. Johnson scored on a 10-yard rush in overtime as Clay-Chalkville remained undefeated this season with a 50-44 victory over Gardendale in the Class 6-A quarterfinals. Clay-Chalkville led 44-21 before Gardendale stormed back to...
ALABAMA STATE
chatsports.com

Game Thread: Michigan Wolverines vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines look to get back on track under the lights at the Big House against Tom Allen’s Indiana Hoosiers squad. Why this is a night game is unknown to me. Indiana has been bad — and I mean baaaad — all season long. The Hoosiers have not won a conference game, are starting a true freshman quarterback after injuries to their first two, and have, statistically speaking, the worst defense in the Big Ten.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
hoosierhuddle.com

Hoosier Huddle Podcast: Rutgers Preview

Co-hosts Sammy Jacobs and T.J. Inman discuss Indiana's latest loss to Michigan and preview the Hoosiers home game with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. They will talk about what went wrong, what can change and if the Hoosiers can get a win before the season ends.
INDIANA STATE
hoosierhuddle.com

Depleted Hoosiers Fall to Wolverines

Written by: TJ Inman (@TJHoosierHuddle) The Indiana Hoosiers entered Saturday night’s game in Ann Arbor sitting at 2-6 and playing without Michael Penix, Jack Tuttle, Tiawan Mullen and Reese Taylor among several others. More players were injured during the contest and the decimated Hoosiers (2-7) never threatened the #7 Michigan Wolverines (8-1), falling 29-7 to be officially eliminated from bowl contention and assured of a losing season. Donaven McCulley started his second game in a row and showed some promise, particularly on a long run that set up IU’s lone score of the day, but the offense was again an albatross around the team’s neck. The offensive line failed to provide any protection and the Hoosiers sputtered to just 195 yards. Michigan was led by Hassan Haskins who had a career-high 168 yards rushing and Cade McNamara’s 168 yards with two touchdowns through the air.
INDIANA STATE
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Hoosiers credit fans after winning opener

BLOOMINGTON – Trayce Jackson-Davis enjoyed having the fans back inside Indiana's home arena Tuesday night. He thought they made a difference, too. The preseason All-American scored 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to help Indiana withstand Eastern Michigan's frantic second-half rally to hold on for a 68-62 victory. “I know...
INDIANA STATE
247Sports

Hoosier Basketball Fan Fest photos and notes

The inaugural Indiana basketball Hoosier Basketball Fan Fest is under way at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The entire IU men's basketball team is in attendance. Legendary IU basketball coach Bob Knight came out to a nice ovation, took a photo with the current players, then sat courtside and watched the festivities.
BASKETBALL
Wave 3

Hoosiers Build Big Lead, Hold On to Win Late

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – They cheered. Of course, they did. Mike Woodson was back – and has the game ball to prove it. Dane Fife was back. Trayce Jackson-Davis was back. And best of all for those who love an Indiana basketball atmosphere that rates among the nation’s best, the Simon-Skjodt Assembly Hall crowd was back in all its raucous frenzy during the Hoosiers’ 68-62 season-opening victory over Eastern Michigan Tuesday night. “We were happy to have the fans back,” Jackson-Davis said. “It helped us. It helped get (Eastern Michigan) out of their rhythm. When we needed a basket or a stop, they were our sixth man.”
INDIANA STATE
iuhoosiers.com

No. 8/7 Hoosiers Blow Past Kentucky, 88-67

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A career-night from junior forward Mackenzie Holmes led No. 8/7 IU past No. 13/13 Kentucky on Sunday evening, 88-67, inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Junior forward Mackenzie Holmes scored 11 points in the first 5:30 of the first quarter, helping IU get out to an 11-6 advantage heading into the first media timeout.
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

Hoosiers hang on against St. John’s

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 18 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked two shots as Indiana fended off a relentless charge by St. John’s 76-74 in the Gavitt Games, a series pitting the Big Ten against the Big East. The Red Storm were visiting Indiana’s Assembly Hall for the first time in 29 […]
INDIANA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

33K+
Followers
264K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy