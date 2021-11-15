Hoosier Newsstand, November 15

Written by: TJ Inman (@TJHoosierHuddle) The Indiana Hoosiers entered Saturday night’s game in Ann Arbor sitting at 2-6 and playing without Michael Penix, Jack Tuttle, Tiawan Mullen and Reese Taylor among several others. More players were injured during the contest and the decimated Hoosiers (2-7) never threatened the #7 Michigan Wolverines (8-1), falling 29-7 to be officially eliminated from bowl contention and assured of a losing season. Donaven McCulley started his second game in a row and showed some promise, particularly on a long run that set up IU’s lone score of the day, but the offense was again an albatross around the team’s neck. The offensive line failed to provide any protection and the Hoosiers sputtered to just 195 yards. Michigan was led by Hassan Haskins who had a career-high 168 yards rushing and Cade McNamara’s 168 yards with two touchdowns through the air.

INDIANA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO