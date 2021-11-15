Listen: Bill Belichick gushes about Atlanta TE Kyle Pitts, labels him as NFL superstar

The Patriots don't have much time to enjoy their 45-7 win over the Browns Sunday as they will be back on the field Thursday night in Atlanta against the Falcons.

Bill Belichick has already moved on to Atlanta, raving about rookie tight end Kyle Pitts Monday on The Greg Hill Show.

“Everything is a problem," he said. "This guy, I thought last year in the draft, just watching him, he’s phenomenal. He’s big. He’s fast. He’s got great hands and adjusts to the ball. Makes tough catches. Savvy route-runner, can get open. Very hard to match up against. I was reading through some of the Atlanta comments and you hear them comparing him to a cross between Tony Gonzalez and Julio Jones, and I’d say that’s about right. That’s what it looks like. This guy is one of the superstars of the NFL already.

"I’m sure he’ll break all the tight end rookie receiving records. I think he’s on pace to, but he’ll be right there. This guy’s got a tremendous career in front of him. He can play every position. He plays end of the line of scrimmage, he can play in the slot, he can play outside. He’s got a great skillset. He’s competitive. He’ll block. He’s good after the catch. He’s a matchup nightmare.”

The Patriots will be getting to work on the Falcons right away.

“We’ll get started today on the scouting report and use Tuesday and Wednesday as our preparation days and be ready to go on Thursday night," Belichick said. "We have a lot of work to do, but we’re going to come in today and start banging away on it.”

Atlanta is coming off an embarrassing loss on the road against the Cowboys.

