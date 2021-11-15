ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

PIAA Soccer Playoffs: Sites and Times announced for Tuesday’s semifinal round

By John Krysinsky
pittsburghsoccernow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sites and times for Tuesday’s PIAA semifinal round matches have been set. Below you’ll find the schedule which includes games featuring WPIAL schools being played at local sites including North Allegheny, North Hills, Elizabeth Forward and Shaler. With seven of the eight semifinal round matches featuring District 7...

pittsburghsoccernow.com

Comments / 0

Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

USO, Westinghouse Advance in PIAA Playoffs, Brashear’s Season Ends

Westinghouse and USO both moved on in PIAA playoff games on Friday, while Brashear’s season ended in a playoff loss. Malik Harris scored twice as the Bulldogs defeated Chestnut Ridge, 42-28 at Cupples Stadium on the South Side. Westinghouse will move on to face Windber in the second round of the PIAA Class-2A playoffs. That game will be played Friday at Somerset High School.
HIGH SCHOOL
Cumberland County Sentinel

PIAA Championships: Quarterfinal opponents, sites and times for Sentinel-area teams

The PIAA updated its state-playoff brackets for multiple fall sports Wednesday, revealing quarterfinal-round information for the eight local teams still vying for a championship. Here's where each of the Sentinel-area's teams is scheduled to open the state playoffs for the full brackets, visit the PIAA's website. All events are scheduled...
SPORTS
Black Mountain News

Owen boys soccer season ends in Round 2 of playoffs

The Owen boys soccer season ended Nov. 4 after a 6-4 loss at home to Lincoln Charter in the second round of the playoffs. "Our team was focused, our team was ready," said coach David Fiest. "We were tactically sound and we were able to put in four goals against a very, very, very good team."
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Piaa#Hersheypark Stadium#Piaa Soccer Playoffs#Times#Wpial#Piaa 4a Final#Piaa 3a Final Class 2a#North Catholic#Eden Christian Academy#Christian#Piaa 2a Final Class#Piaa 1a Final Girls
The Citizens Voice

PIAA sites set for first round in multiple sports

Four Wyoming Valley Conference soccer teams that won titles will begin heir pursuit of a state championship Tuesday in the PIAA playoffs. In Class 4A boys, Hazleton Area hosts Dallastown, the district 3 runner-up, and in Class 3A girls, Dallas will entertain Northwestern Lehigh, the District 11 champ, the games times for those to be announced since both schools have teams practicing for Friday’s District 2 football finals.
DALLAS, PA
Erie Times-News

PIAA soccer, volleyball playoffs: 8 Erie County teams set for first round

The PIAA first round is set for boys and girls soccer and girls volleyball on Tuesday, and eight Erie County teams will be in action. The state soccer tournament began on Saturday with a subregional round, but just one of three District 10 teams survived with the Warren girls and McDowell boys losing and the McDowell girls beating Altoona 2-0. The state girls volleyball tournament started last week with a subregional round, and McDowell swept Allderdice to move on.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
rpiathletics.com

Men's Soccer Drops League Semifinals Match

TROY, N.Y. - Senior Robert Reynolds set up the game's first goal six minutes into the second half and then sealed the win with a goal of his own and Ben Woelfinger saved all six shots he faced to lead the St. Lawrence University men's soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in the semifinals of the Liberty League Tournament at East Campus Stadium.
RENSSELAER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
pilot.com

Mustangs Advance to Third Round in Soccer Playoffs

The North Moore boys soccer team continued on in the 1A state playoffs with a 5-1 win over Neuse Charter at home Friday in the second round. The win sets up a home match Monday at 6 p.m. in the third round against River Mill for the Mustangs (9-5-2). Sophomore...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
chatsports.com

Women’s Soccer Falls in Semifinal, 4-1

The Drake University women's soccer team fell to Loyola, 4-1, in the Missouri Valley Tournament Friday evening in Chicago. The Ramblers scored in the fourth minute of play to take the early lead. Amanda Cassidy found a clearance in the net behind Drake keeper Kelsie Stone to score for Loyola.
CHICAGO, IL
The Citizens Voice

Sites set for PIAA quarterfinal matchups

Three local teams will be playing in the PIAA state quarterfinal round on Saturday. All will be hoping to advance to the semifinal round on Tuesday. Wyoming Area and Wyoming Seminary field hockey will be traveling for their Class A quarterfinal matchups. The Warriors will head to Whitehall High School in Coplay — the site of the upcoming 2021 state final — to take on Dock Mennonite, while the Blue Knights will make their way to Selinsgrove High School to battle Boiling Springs.
WYOMING, PA
theintell.com

Podcast: GameOn! It's round two of the PIAA district playoffs and we're getting down to the select few.

The district playoffs are in their second week and only the top teams are still in the running. Who advances and who will see their season's end? Find out right here. Check out who our Front Line Picks are for the playoffs round 2. Central Bucks West (9-2) at Garnet Valley (11-0), Quakertown (11-0) at Downingtown East (9-2), Ridley (10-1) at North Penn (11-0), St. Joseph's Prep (7-2) vs. La Salle (9-1) and Germantown Academy (5-3) at Penn Charter (3-5).
HIGH SCHOOL
Tribune-Review

A-K Valley PIAA girls soccer playoff capsules for Nov. 9, 2021

7-2 Plum (19-2-1) at 6-1 Hollidaysburg (13-8) Winner plays: Winner of 3-1 Mechanicsburg/12-2 St. Hubert’s in quarterfinals Saturday (site and time TBD) Plum enters the state playoffs after a runner-up finish to Mars in Saturday’s WPIAL title game at Highmark Stadium. In the 3-1 setback, its third straight to Mars in the WPIAL championship contest, junior Kaitlyn Killinger scored off a rebound in the 58th minute. Killinger leads the Mustangs with 29 goals. Plum enters the PIAA playoffs for the second time in three years. The Mustangs opened the 2019 state tournament against District 3 champ Manheim Central, and they suffered a 2-1 loss in a game that went to penalty kicks. Only district champs played in the PIAA playoffs last year … Hollidaysburg won its sixth straight District 6 championship with a 2-1 victory over Tyrone in overtime Nov. 3. It was the Tigers’ third straight victory. Junior Abby Bell, senior Natalie Despot and sophomore Chloe Stoehr have been leading goal scorers for the Tigers this season. Stoehr scored the OT winner with an assist from Despot. Freshman Lauren Stevenson tallied Hollidaysburg’s goal in regulation. The Tigers have just three seniors on their roster. Hollidaysburg lost to West Allegheny, 2-1, in the 2019 PIAA first round.
WTAJ

PIAA State soccer scores and highlights

**Scores only reflect central PA teams BOYS SOCCERCLASS 1AWinchester Thurston 7, Everett 0 3 Eden Christian, Brockway 2 Mercer 4, St. Joseph’s 0 Freedom Area 4, Windber 2 CLASS 2ASomerset 1, Karns City 0 2 North Catholic, Richland 1 CLASS 3AHampton 6, Hollidaysburg 0 CLASS 4APeters Township 3, State College 1 GIRLS SOCCERCLASS 1ASteel Valley […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
Reading Eagle

Fleetwood loses to Archbishop Wood in PIAA Class 3A boys soccer first-round game

Fleetwood gave up two goals in the second half in falling to Archbishop Wood in a first-round PIAA Class 3A boys soccer game Tuesday at the Ukrainian American Sports Center in North Wales.. Enzo Petruzelli scored in the 47th minute to give the District 12 champion Vikings (12-2-1) a 1-0...

Comments / 0

Community Policy