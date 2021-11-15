PIAA Soccer Playoffs: Sites and Times announced for Tuesday’s semifinal round
By John Krysinsky
pittsburghsoccernow.com
5 days ago
The sites and times for Tuesday’s PIAA semifinal round matches have been set. Below you’ll find the schedule which includes games featuring WPIAL schools being played at local sites including North Allegheny, North Hills, Elizabeth Forward and Shaler. With seven of the eight semifinal round matches featuring District 7...
Conrad Weiser’s Emma Perkins and Michelle Timothy advanced to the doubles semifinals in Class 2A at the PIAA Girls Tennis Championships with a pair of wins Friday at Hershey Racquet Club. Perkins and Timothy, the District 3 champs, defeated District 4 runners-up Anna Hall and Mia Blas of Loyalsock 6-0,...
Westinghouse and USO both moved on in PIAA playoff games on Friday, while Brashear’s season ended in a playoff loss. Malik Harris scored twice as the Bulldogs defeated Chestnut Ridge, 42-28 at Cupples Stadium on the South Side. Westinghouse will move on to face Windber in the second round of the PIAA Class-2A playoffs. That game will be played Friday at Somerset High School.
The PIAA updated its state-playoff brackets for multiple fall sports Wednesday, revealing quarterfinal-round information for the eight local teams still vying for a championship. Here's where each of the Sentinel-area's teams is scheduled to open the state playoffs for the full brackets, visit the PIAA's website. All events are scheduled...
The Owen boys soccer season ended Nov. 4 after a 6-4 loss at home to Lincoln Charter in the second round of the playoffs. "Our team was focused, our team was ready," said coach David Fiest. "We were tactically sound and we were able to put in four goals against a very, very, very good team."
Four Wyoming Valley Conference soccer teams that won titles will begin heir pursuit of a state championship Tuesday in the PIAA playoffs. In Class 4A boys, Hazleton Area hosts Dallastown, the district 3 runner-up, and in Class 3A girls, Dallas will entertain Northwestern Lehigh, the District 11 champ, the games times for those to be announced since both schools have teams practicing for Friday’s District 2 football finals.
The PIAA first round is set for boys and girls soccer and girls volleyball on Tuesday, and eight Erie County teams will be in action. The state soccer tournament began on Saturday with a subregional round, but just one of three District 10 teams survived with the Warren girls and McDowell boys losing and the McDowell girls beating Altoona 2-0. The state girls volleyball tournament started last week with a subregional round, and McDowell swept Allderdice to move on.
TROY, N.Y. - Senior Robert Reynolds set up the game's first goal six minutes into the second half and then sealed the win with a goal of his own and Ben Woelfinger saved all six shots he faced to lead the St. Lawrence University men's soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in the semifinals of the Liberty League Tournament at East Campus Stadium.
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The site and times of PIAA fall sports championship events involving Wyoming Valley Conference schools have been set. All first-round games in field hockey, boys and girls soccer and girls volleyball are on Tuesday. Tickets must be purchased in advance and...
Spring Grove and York Suburban earned PIAA 3-A girls' volleyball wins on Tuesday. Dallastown earned a state Class 4-A boys' soccer triumph. Central York captured a PIAA 3-A field hockey victory.. York-Adams League teams went 4 for 5 on Tuesday in a successful first round of PIAA playoff action. The...
The North Moore boys soccer team continued on in the 1A state playoffs with a 5-1 win over Neuse Charter at home Friday in the second round. The win sets up a home match Monday at 6 p.m. in the third round against River Mill for the Mustangs (9-5-2). Sophomore...
The Drake University women's soccer team fell to Loyola, 4-1, in the Missouri Valley Tournament Friday evening in Chicago. The Ramblers scored in the fourth minute of play to take the early lead. Amanda Cassidy found a clearance in the net behind Drake keeper Kelsie Stone to score for Loyola.
MIDDLEBURG — It would be fair to assume Mifflinburg is a second-half team. Fair, but incorrect. On Saturday, the Wildcats broke a scoreless tie in the District Four girls soccer championship, scoring twice in the second half. Tuesday night, in a PIAA Class 3A first-round match at Midd-West High School’s...
NORFOLK, Va. - The Old Dominion women's soccer team enters the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2006 and will match up against No. 1 seed Duke, the NCAA announced on Monday evening. Old Dominion will travel to Durham, North Carolina to face Duke on Friday, November 12 at...
Three local teams will be playing in the PIAA state quarterfinal round on Saturday. All will be hoping to advance to the semifinal round on Tuesday. Wyoming Area and Wyoming Seminary field hockey will be traveling for their Class A quarterfinal matchups. The Warriors will head to Whitehall High School in Coplay — the site of the upcoming 2021 state final — to take on Dock Mennonite, while the Blue Knights will make their way to Selinsgrove High School to battle Boiling Springs.
The district playoffs are in their second week and only the top teams are still in the running. Who advances and who will see their season's end? Find out right here. Check out who our Front Line Picks are for the playoffs round 2. Central Bucks West (9-2) at Garnet Valley (11-0), Quakertown (11-0) at Downingtown East (9-2), Ridley (10-1) at North Penn (11-0), St. Joseph's Prep (7-2) vs. La Salle (9-1) and Germantown Academy (5-3) at Penn Charter (3-5).
7-2 Plum (19-2-1) at 6-1 Hollidaysburg (13-8) Winner plays: Winner of 3-1 Mechanicsburg/12-2 St. Hubert’s in quarterfinals Saturday (site and time TBD) Plum enters the state playoffs after a runner-up finish to Mars in Saturday’s WPIAL title game at Highmark Stadium. In the 3-1 setback, its third straight to Mars in the WPIAL championship contest, junior Kaitlyn Killinger scored off a rebound in the 58th minute. Killinger leads the Mustangs with 29 goals. Plum enters the PIAA playoffs for the second time in three years. The Mustangs opened the 2019 state tournament against District 3 champ Manheim Central, and they suffered a 2-1 loss in a game that went to penalty kicks. Only district champs played in the PIAA playoffs last year … Hollidaysburg won its sixth straight District 6 championship with a 2-1 victory over Tyrone in overtime Nov. 3. It was the Tigers’ third straight victory. Junior Abby Bell, senior Natalie Despot and sophomore Chloe Stoehr have been leading goal scorers for the Tigers this season. Stoehr scored the OT winner with an assist from Despot. Freshman Lauren Stevenson tallied Hollidaysburg’s goal in regulation. The Tigers have just three seniors on their roster. Hollidaysburg lost to West Allegheny, 2-1, in the 2019 PIAA first round.
Owen Harris scored off an assist from Gael Velazquez at 17:37 of the first half and Tulpehocken posted its 16th shutout of the year in beating East Juniata 1-0 in a PIAA Class 1A boys soccer first-round game Tuesday at Selinsgrove. The District 3 runner-up Trojans (17-5-2) had advantage of...
**Scores only reflect central PA teams BOYS SOCCERCLASS 1AWinchester Thurston 7, Everett 0 3 Eden Christian, Brockway 2 Mercer 4, St. Joseph’s 0 Freedom Area 4, Windber 2 CLASS 2ASomerset 1, Karns City 0 2 North Catholic, Richland 1 CLASS 3AHampton 6, Hollidaysburg 0 CLASS 4APeters Township 3, State College 1 GIRLS SOCCERCLASS 1ASteel Valley […]
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (November 8, 2021) – For the first time in program history, the Stevens Institute of Technology women's soccer team earned a 'Pool C' at-large bid to the 2021 NCAA Division III National Championship, the NCAA announced Monday. Stevens will head to Middletown, Connecticut to take on a familiar...
Fleetwood gave up two goals in the second half in falling to Archbishop Wood in a first-round PIAA Class 3A boys soccer game Tuesday at the Ukrainian American Sports Center in North Wales.. Enzo Petruzelli scored in the 47th minute to give the District 12 champion Vikings (12-2-1) a 1-0...
Comments / 0