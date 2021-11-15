ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: NanoViricides Completes Oral Gummies, Lung Inhalation Formulations For COVID-19 Treatment

By Michael Cohen
 5 days ago
NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) announced Monday it has developed an oral gummies formulation of its COVID-19 Drug Candidate NV-CoV-2 to benefit non-hospitalized patients.

The company believes the formulation may have advantages in terms of drug bioavailability over oral pills, because of partial sublingual absorption that avoids the gastrointestinal tract.

What To Know: NanoViricides says this oral gummies formulation would be attractive to patients, especially children, over oral pills.

The company has also developed formulations for direct inhalation into the lungs of patients who are severely ill.

NanoViricides previously developed an injectable formulation of NV-CoV-2 that may not require infusion, allowing treatment of severe cases without hospitalization. This can help reduce strain on hospital systems during waves of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Why It's Important: The company says that NV-CoV-2 has been found to be non-immunogenic and non-allergenic. It has not caused any hypersensitivity or adverse reactions at injection sites in multiple animal studies. It was safe and well tolerated at very high dosages in single and multiple-dosing studies. The maximum tolerable dosage in rats was determined to be 1,500 mg/Kg.

NanoViricides is now working on completing an IND (Investigational New Drug) application to receive authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 drug candidates.

NNVC Price Action: The stock closed Friday at $4.67 per share.

