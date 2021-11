MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami International Airport is expected to see an all-time record number of travelers this Thanksgiving Holiday season. They’re projecting an 11% increase from the 2019 pre-COVID travel period. The busy holiday period begins on Friday and goes until the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Airport officials are expecting about 140,000 passengers per day. The busiest day will be the Sunday after Thanksgiving, when 160,000 people are expected to pass through MIA. To deal with all the, airport officials are urging people to arrive early, at last two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before international travel. They warn the...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO