10 cocktails to leave your guests wanting more

Although Thanksgiving is traditionally rooted in eating turkey and ham, all of the meal's greatest dishes prove to be plant-based, regardless of if you're vegan. And whether you're avoiding the turkey à la Colleen Patrick-Goudreau, if you're catering to more plant-based guests this year, or if you're just trying to do a little somethin'-somethin' for the planet, there are so many amazing vegan Thanksgiving main dishes you can make. We promise — nobody will be missing the meat.

RECIPES ・ 11 DAYS AGO