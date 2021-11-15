Listen: Bill Belichick is happy for Cam Newton

Just a few days after returning to Carolina, Cam Newton contributed to the Panthers' 34-10 upset win over the Cardinals.

Newton didn't play much, but he made his snaps count.

The former Patriots quarterback had a rushing touchdown and passing touchdown, finishing with 14 yards on three carries and then 3-for-4 passing with eight yards.

Appearing on The Greg Hill Show Monday morning, Bill Belichick was asked if he's happy Newton is back in the NFL?

“Yeah, absolutely. It was great when they signed him," he said. "Sounds like he had a great day yesterday. Always happy for Cam. Appreciate everything he did. He was a wonderful guy to coach and be around.”

Listen to the full comments below (around 13:00 mark).

Thanks to MacFarlane Energy, your Mitsubishi Diamond Elite contractor, where they can very affordably heat your three-season room with a Mitsubishi ductless hyper heat unit. Please visit MacFarlaneEnergy.com .