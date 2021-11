Peak season is here, and typically businesses across retail, e-commerce and logistics industries will ramp up fulfillment operations, look to hire more workers and rely on their supply chains to get customers the products they want fast. Now as the world works toward economic recovery — even with the looming threat of COVID-19 variants — businesses recognize that they must transform their supply chains from a state of reactive response to one of true resilience.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO