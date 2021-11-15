ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TRADING UPDATES: Billington project delays; Urban Logistics cash raise

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Billington Holdings PLC - steel and engineering firm based in Barnsley - Says it is "evident" some projects can only be delivered following end of 2021, amid delays....

Share Price Information for Autins Group (AUTG)

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICES AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.
TRADING UPDATES: Kier shareholders protest board pay; Ilika progresses

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC - investor in UK mid-market management buyouts - Net asset value per share ends September 30 at 546.2 pence each, up from 496.5p three months earlier. Notes NAV total return in third quarter of 10%. "The increase in net asset value in the quarter can be attributed to valuation increases at GPS, of GBP800,000, and RED, of GBP2.5 million, offset by a valuation reduction at FRA, of GBP700,000, and an increase on the provision for carried interest, of GBP1.6 million," company explains.
Foresight Sustainable Forestry Co. results of IPO

Announcement of Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company Plc's results of Initial Public Offering. Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight"), a leading infrastructure and private equity manager, is pleased to note today's announcement by Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company Plc (the "Company"), an externally managed investment company that will invest in UK forestry and afforestation assets, of the results of its Initial Public Oﬀering ("IPO").
IN BRIEF: ThomasLloyd Energy Impact targeting USD335 million in IPO

ThomasLloyd Energy Impact Trust PLC - closed-ended investment firm set up to invest in a portfolio of unlisted sustainable energy infrastructure assets in emerging economies in Asia - Is targeting proceeds of up to USD335 million through the issue of up to 300 million shares via a placing, offer for subscription and intermediaries offer at USD1.00. Notes that its London Main Market initial public offering includes an intermediaries offer to enable retail investor participation.
Share Price Information for Royal Dutch Shell B (RDSB)

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 19 November 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation. Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:. Date of...
TRADING UPDATES: Abingdon Health swings to loss; MetalNRG in dispute

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Abingdon Health PLC - developer and manufacturer of rapid tests - For year ended June 30, posts revenue of GBP11.6 million, more than double GBP5.2 million last year but swings to pretax loss of GBP7.0 million from GBP3.4 million profit year before. Abingdon Health will not pay dividend for year. "Whilst the Covid-19 market environment remains uncertain, the group is well placed to support our global customers, having expanded the range of Covid-19 rapid tests under manufacture," says Chief Executive Officer Chris Yates.
TRADING UPDATES: FW Thorpe "up and down"; GB Group ties up US merger

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. LondonMetric Property PLC - FTSE 250-listed London-based real estate investment trust - Completes fundraise of GBP175 million. Issues 67.3 million shares at 260 pence each. Funds will go towards property acquisitions and improving the company's balance sheet. Chief Executive Andrew Jones says: "We are extremely grateful to our shareholders for their excellent and broad based support in this capital raise. The amount we have raised reflects our disciplined approach and our focus on quick deployment in accretive opportunities." Earlier Thursday, reports tripled profit for the first half of its financial year, driven by a gain in the revaluation of properties and collection of rent. For the six months ended September 30, LondonMetric reported a pretax profit of GBP256.6 million, tripled from GBP85.4 million the same period a year before, driven by a gain of GBP201.2 million from the revaluation of properties, compared to a similar gain of just GBP44.3 million a year before.
TRADING UPDATES: Symphony Environmental's India foray; Panthera drills

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Symphony Environmental Technologies PLC - Borehamwood, England-based plastic technologies company - Expands into India thanks to joint-venture with Indorama India Private Ltd, a unit of Indorama Corp Pte Ltd. Symphony and Indorama to each have just shy of 47% stake in JV named Symphony Environmental India Pvt Ltd. Arjun Aggarwal, named managing director of JV, to own 7%. Aggarwal "is one of India's prominent young entrepreneurs", Symphony says. Symphony grants Indian JV distribution pact to market and sell its d2w technology in India. D2w makes plastic bags degradable. "The use of plastic in India is increasing because it is the lowest cost option, and is by far the best material for protecting food and water from contamination and preventing food waste and disease. However, India also has an environmental problem in common with most of the world with plastic pollution. Trying to ban plastic is not the answer, but using d2w technology could effectively and significantly reduce the issue of plastic pollution without job losses, factory closures or increases in Co2 emissions," Symphony says.
LONDON MARKET PRE-OPEN: Higher call; Ryanair to de-list from London

(Alliance News) - The FTSE 100 is set to snap its losing streak on Friday and climb at the open, getting a boost from some fresh records on Wall Street and a mostly upbeat Asian session. In early UK company news, airline Ryanair confirmed it will delist its shares from...
Share Price Information for Jupiter Fund Management (JUP)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) Jersey. 4. Details of the shareholder. Name. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date...
London pre-open: Stocks seen up as investors mull retail sales

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to rise at the open on Friday as investors mull the latest UK retail sales figures. The FTSE 100 was called to open 30 points higher at 7,286. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "It's been a rather mixed week for European stocks...
IN BRIEF: Seraphim Space Investment Trust net assets up in quarter

Seraphim Space Investment Trust PLC - UK-based investor focused on space-related companies - Reports net asset value per share increase of 6% year-on-year to GBP1.04 as at September 30. During the first quarter of the company's current financial year to the end of June 2022, it has completed GBP22.6 million in five follow-on investments.
TOP NEWS: Playtech takeover battle down to two as Gopher rules out bid

(Alliance News) - Playtech PLC shares fell on Friday after one of its long list of admirers pulled out of the running to acquire the gambling software firm. The stock was 2.1% lower at 754.00 pence each in London on Friday afternoon, valuing the company at GBP2.30 billion. It was 0.6% higher earlier in the session.
London midday: FTSE turns lower as travel shares take a hit

(Sharecast News) - London equity markets had reversed opening losses to trade lower by midday on Friday, dragged down by weakness in travel-related stocks amid worries about Covid lockdowns. The FTSE 100 was down 0.5% at 7,220.31. Travel and leisure shares paced the decline following news that Austria will impose...
IN BRIEF: Hyve boosts mining events offering with 121 Group buy

Hyve Group PLC - London-based exhibitions and conferences organiser - Fundraises and announces acquisition. Agrees to buy 121 Group (HK) Ltd and 121 Partners Ltd for initial consideration of GBP21 million, with estimated total consideration after earn-out to be between GBP42 million and GBP50 million. Says total consideration subject to a cap of GBP60 million. Notes 121's Cape Town, South Africa offering is "highly complementary to Mining Indaba", a mining-focused event run by Hyve. "The proven online model also opens new possibilities for Mining Indaba's expansion, with the ability to leverage existing 121 Group relationships with the mining investor communities internationally," Hyve adds.
IN BRIEF: AEW UK REIT in half-year net asset value rise

AEW UK REIT PLC - UK commercial property investor - Net asset value per share at September 30, the end of its financial first half, improves 11% to 110.01 pence from 99.15p at end of March. Maintains payout at 4.00p per share. Rental income during the period dips 3.1% to GBP7.9 million from GBP8.1 million a year earlier.
London midday: FTSE dips as energy shares take a hit; Royal Mail rallies

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still a little weaker by midday on Thursday, with energy shares under the cosh as oil prices slid. The FTSE 100 was down 0.2% at 7,277.05. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: "The FTSE 100 continues to drift having fallen just short...
LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: FTSE left behind as CAC and DAX hit records

(Alliance News) -Â While European bourses were busy clocking record highs on Thursday, the FTSE 100 continued to trundle behind, hampered by a stronger pound and weaker oil price. While sterling strength was bad news for London's blue-chip index, it acted as a boon for the more domestically-focused FTSE 250,...
Allestree Park: UK's largest urban rewilding project gets approval

Plans for a city park to become home to the UK's largest urban rewilding project have been given the go-ahead. New habitats like woodlands, grasslands, wetland, scrubland, and community orchards will be created at the 320-acre Allestree Park, in Derby, which was home to a former golf course. Proposals by...
US infrastructure revamp spending programme delights project logistics sector

With the largest infrastructure spending programme in the US since the 1930s poised to be signed into law, project forwarders stand to have their hands full for years. After some twists and turns, the landmark $1.2 trillion package finally made its way through Congress and is due to be signed shortly by President Biden.
