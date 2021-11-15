ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden orders feds to tackle 'epidemic' of missing or murdered Indigenous people

By Joey Garrison, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden signed an executive order Monday directing the federal government to address the "epidemic" of missing or murdered Indigenous people, including coordinating investigations into unsolved cases.

Under the order, the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security also will have 240 days to create a strategy to improve public safety for Native Americans. The Department of Health and Human Services will be tasked with creating a plan for prevention and survivor support initiatives.

Biden's order coincided with the White House Tribal Nations Summit, held virtually Monday among more than 570 tribes to celebrate progress of Native Americans.

"Long overdue," Biden said as he signed the order. "We're going to make some substantial changes in Indian country, and it's going to continue."

More: SAY THEIR NAMES: MMIP is an epidemic. Experts say the solution lies in sovereignty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QIIU4_0cx2D2Ap00
President Joe Biden signs an executive order to help improve public safety and justice for Native Americans during a Tribal Nations Summit Monday in Washington. MANDEL NGAN, AFP via Getty Images

Indigenous people vanish or are murdered at disproportionately high rates. The Urban Indian Health Institute found 5,712 reported cases of missing or murdered Indigenous women and girls in 2016, though the Justice Department logged only 116 of them in its database.

Four out of every 5 Indigenous people have experienced violence in their lifetimes, according to the National Institute of Justice.

More: An indigenous woman disappeared in November. The FBI is offering $10,000 for information

The order tasks the Justice, Homeland Security and Interior departments with addressing law enforcement issues facing Native Americans and to provide support for Tribal Nations. That includes appointing a liaison in the Justice Department to communicate with family members of victims and advocates.

Biden also kicked off a new initiative among 17 federal departments to protect tribal treaty rights.

Further, the president announced his administration would move to block new federal oil and gas leasing within a 10-mile radius around Chaco Culture National Historical Park in northwest New Mexico. Pueblos and other tribes have increasingly raised concerns about drilling nearly the culturally significant region for Native Americans.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Monday that the Justice Department is “committed to honoring and strengthening our nation-to-nation relationship. And we are committed to protecting the civil rights of Native Americans.”

“We acknowledge that our country has historically failed to meet the crisis of missing or murdered Indigenous people with the urgency and the resources it demands,” Garland said. “We also recognize that solving this crisis requires that we work in partnership with one another”

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco also announced the creation of a special panel to coordinate the government’s effort to address missing and murdered native people for delivery to the president within 240 days.

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.

Contributing: Kevin Johnson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden orders feds to tackle 'epidemic' of missing or murdered Indigenous people

Comments / 3

Related
Minnesota Reformer

‘A matter of dignity’: Biden signs order addressing violence against Indigenous people

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Monday addressing violence against Indigenous communities. “These efforts are a matter of dignity,” Biden said during the opening ceremony for the White House Tribal Nations Summit. “That’s the foundation of our nation-to-nation partnership.” The executive order directs the departments of Justice, Interior, Homeland Security, and Health and […] The post ‘A matter of dignity’: Biden signs order addressing violence against Indigenous people appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Monaco
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
Minneapolis Star Tribune

U.S. House Democrats plan to move on next Biden plan

Democrats in the U.S. House plan to soon take up another piece of President Joe Biden's economic agenda, a $1.85 trillion package focused on areas that include child care, universal preschool and climate change initiatives. But even if the House does manage to quickly pass the legislation this month, known...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Biden called CBO ‘gold standard’ — before it found BBB adds $367B to debt, Psaki reminded

President Biden thinks the Congressional Budget Office’s analyses are the “gold standard” — but apparently only when it suits his needs. White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday continued to insist that President Biden’s Build Back Better Act will not increase the federal deficit by a single cent on Friday, despite the CBO warning it could add $367 billion.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#Indigenous People#Fbi#The Justice Department#Indian#Afp#Getty Images Indigenous#Interior#Tribal Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

301K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy