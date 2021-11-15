Biden orders feds to tackle 'epidemic' of missing or murdered Indigenous people

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden signed an executive order Monday directing the federal government to address the "epidemic" of missing or murdered Indigenous people, including coordinating investigations into unsolved cases.

Under the order, the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security also will have 240 days to create a strategy to improve public safety for Native Americans. The Department of Health and Human Services will be tasked with creating a plan for prevention and survivor support initiatives.

Biden's order coincided with the White House Tribal Nations Summit, held virtually Monday among more than 570 tribes to celebrate progress of Native Americans.

"Long overdue," Biden said as he signed the order. "We're going to make some substantial changes in Indian country, and it's going to continue."

President Joe Biden signs an executive order to help improve public safety and justice for Native Americans during a Tribal Nations Summit Monday in Washington.

Indigenous people vanish or are murdered at disproportionately high rates. The Urban Indian Health Institute found 5,712 reported cases of missing or murdered Indigenous women and girls in 2016, though the Justice Department logged only 116 of them in its database.

Four out of every 5 Indigenous people have experienced violence in their lifetimes, according to the National Institute of Justice.

The order tasks the Justice, Homeland Security and Interior departments with addressing law enforcement issues facing Native Americans and to provide support for Tribal Nations. That includes appointing a liaison in the Justice Department to communicate with family members of victims and advocates.

Biden also kicked off a new initiative among 17 federal departments to protect tribal treaty rights.

Further, the president announced his administration would move to block new federal oil and gas leasing within a 10-mile radius around Chaco Culture National Historical Park in northwest New Mexico. Pueblos and other tribes have increasingly raised concerns about drilling nearly the culturally significant region for Native Americans.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Monday that the Justice Department is “committed to honoring and strengthening our nation-to-nation relationship. And we are committed to protecting the civil rights of Native Americans.”

“We acknowledge that our country has historically failed to meet the crisis of missing or murdered Indigenous people with the urgency and the resources it demands,” Garland said. “We also recognize that solving this crisis requires that we work in partnership with one another”

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco also announced the creation of a special panel to coordinate the government’s effort to address missing and murdered native people for delivery to the president within 240 days.

