Belgium adopts stricter measures to curb avian influenza spread

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a joint statement from the Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FAVV) and Belgian Minister of Agriculture David Clarival, all poultry in Belgium must be kept enclosed beginning 15 November. A wild goose tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1) in the municipality...

