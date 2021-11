Transgender Awareness Week, observed from Nov. 13-20, is here. It is a time for celebration, but also a time to gather friends and allies around us, for support and love. As activists, it is our duty to raise the visibility of trans and non-binary people. For allies and members of the LGBTQ+ community to support us, we need to show up, 365 days of the year. We don’t need to be small or quiet to be loved. I wake up, and show up every day, knowing how fortunate I am. I had loving parents and a childhood that taught me that it was OK to be a woman, even though I was assigned “male” at birth. I never had to deny my experience, which kept my soul alive and my self-awareness intact, allowing me to thrive.

