IN BRIEF: Nippon Active Value Fund sets pricing plan for share issue

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC - investor in UK mid-market management buyouts - Net asset value per share ends September 30 at 546.2 pence each, up from 496.5p three months earlier. Notes NAV total return in third quarter of 10%. "The increase in net asset value in the quarter can be attributed to valuation increases at GPS, of GBP800,000, and RED, of GBP2.5 million, offset by a valuation reduction at FRA, of GBP700,000, and an increase on the provision for carried interest, of GBP1.6 million," company explains.
