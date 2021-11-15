ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

IN BRIEF: Nippon Active Value Fund sets pricing plan for share issue

Life Style Extra
 5 days ago

Nippon Active Value Fund PLC - targets capital growth from active management of investments in Japanese small-cap stock - Says previously announced programme to issue...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Autins Group (AUTG)

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICES AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: ThomasLloyd Energy Impact targeting USD335 million in IPO

ThomasLloyd Energy Impact Trust PLC - closed-ended investment firm set up to invest in a portfolio of unlisted sustainable energy infrastructure assets in emerging economies in Asia - Is targeting proceeds of up to USD335 million through the issue of up to 300 million shares via a placing, offer for subscription and intermediaries offer at USD1.00. Notes that its London Main Market initial public offering includes an intermediaries offer to enable retail investor participation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Foresight Sustainable raises GBP130 million ahead of IPO

Foresight Sustainable Forestry Co PLC - forestry investment trust, managed by private equity firm Foresight Group LLP - Announces result of initial placing, subscription and intermediaries offer closed on Thursday. Says it raised gross proceeds of GBP130 million at initial public oï¬€ering price of 100 pence. Admission to the London Main Market is expected next Wednesday.
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Kier shareholders protest board pay; Ilika progresses

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC - investor in UK mid-market management buyouts - Net asset value per share ends September 30 at 546.2 pence each, up from 496.5p three months earlier. Notes NAV total return in third quarter of 10%. "The increase in net asset value in the quarter can be attributed to valuation increases at GPS, of GBP800,000, and RED, of GBP2.5 million, offset by a valuation reduction at FRA, of GBP700,000, and an increase on the provision for carried interest, of GBP1.6 million," company explains.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nav
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Throgmorton Trust (THRG)

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 45,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 988.25 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Royal Dutch Shell B (RDSB)

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 19 November 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation. Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:. Date of...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Puma Alpha VCT, VCT 12 and VCT 13 post net asset value rises

Puma Alpha VCT PLC - venture capital trust - Reports net asset value per share as at August 31 at 120.86 pence, up from 104.35p prior year driven by the upwards revaluation in Le Col and MyKindaFuture. Says concerns a rapid recovery is leading to supply and labour shortages which in turn are sending commodity prices and wages higher. "This is creating pressure for central banks to raise interest rates, with downside implications for equity values," says Chair Egmont Kock.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Seraphim Space Investment Trust net assets up in quarter

Seraphim Space Investment Trust PLC - UK-based investor focused on space-related companies - Reports net asset value per share increase of 6% year-on-year to GBP1.04 as at September 30. During the first quarter of the company's current financial year to the end of June 2022, it has completed GBP22.6 million in five follow-on investments.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Japanese#Primarybid
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: AEW UK REIT in half-year net asset value rise

AEW UK REIT PLC - UK commercial property investor - Net asset value per share at September 30, the end of its financial first half, improves 11% to 110.01 pence from 99.15p at end of March. Maintains payout at 4.00p per share. Rental income during the period dips 3.1% to GBP7.9 million from GBP8.1 million a year earlier.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

NBXG: Share Price And Net Asset Value Divergence Creates Opportunity

NBXG launched earlier this year, and it's time to revisit; they have provided a more in-depth look into their holdings. Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) has been busy. It has been busy providing impressive returns to investors via distributions,...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Hyve boosts mining events offering with 121 Group buy

Hyve Group PLC - London-based exhibitions and conferences organiser - Fundraises and announces acquisition. Agrees to buy 121 Group (HK) Ltd and 121 Partners Ltd for initial consideration of GBP21 million, with estimated total consideration after earn-out to be between GBP42 million and GBP50 million. Says total consideration subject to a cap of GBP60 million. Notes 121's Cape Town, South Africa offering is "highly complementary to Mining Indaba", a mining-focused event run by Hyve. "The proven online model also opens new possibilities for Mining Indaba's expansion, with the ability to leverage existing 121 Group relationships with the mining investor communities internationally," Hyve adds.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: JZ Capital upbeat despite shrinking net asset value

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - microcap-focused investment company - Sees net asset value per share fall to USD4.08 on August 31 from USD4.25 on February 28. Notes that the company has drawn down USD31.5 million of subordinated notes maturing on 11 September, 2022. "We have worked hard during the period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
thebalance.com

What Are Actively Managed Funds?

An actively managed mutual fund, or exchange traded fund (ETF), is one that relies on the decisions of an investment manager or a team of managers to select the fund’s holdings. The objective is to outperform passively managed mutual funds, which match and track an index of holdings such as the Standard & Poor’s (S&P) 500 or the Nasdaq Composite Index.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

An Active ETF Strategy That Hones In on Deep Value Opportunities

The Emles Alpha Opportunities active long/short equity exchange traded fund strategy combines deep-value investing and catalyst trading to help investors enhance a traditional investment portfolio mix. In the recent webcast, Looking For Alpha? Dig Into Deep Value Investing, Nathan G. Miller, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Emles Advisors,...
STOCKS
siliconangle.com

Amazon-backed electric vehicle firm Rivian sets $78 share price for IPO

Amazon.com Inc.-backed electric vehicle firm Rivian Automotive Inc. late today set a price of $78 per share ahead of its initial public offering Wednesday on the Nasdaq Global Index. Rivian had previously said that it expected a price range of $57 to $62 before revising the range to $72 to...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

DIRECTOR DEALINGS: TBC Bank's Kurdiani continues share sale streak

CMC Markets PLC - FTSE 250-listed London-based online trading platform - Elisabeth Grey-Davies, a person closely associated Chief Financial Officer Euan Marshall, buys 14,000 shares at 241.02 pence each, for total of GBP33,743. TBC Bank Group PLC - FTSE 250-listed Tbilisi, Georgia-based lender - Deputy Chief Executive of JSC TBC...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

Can Kinder Morgan Support Its Dividend?

Kinder Morgan cut its dividend when energy markets were tough in 2016. It quickly revamped its model and got back on the dividend growth path. Today, despite falling short of another dividend goal, it is proving that dividend safety is one of its top priorities. The broader energy sector can...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy