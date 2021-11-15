No serious injuries reported after car drives into Horseheads field

First responders were called to a single-vehicle crash in Horseheads on Sunday shortly after dark.

A vehicle traveled off the road and into a field around 5 p.m., according to first responders.

The crash happened on Route 13 near the Byrne Dairy store.

Local and county agencies responded, as well as New York State Police.

Traffic was closed to the area for a short time, but no major injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation late-Sunday.