Horseheads, NY

No serious injuries reported after car drives into Horseheads field

FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
First responders were called to a single-vehicle crash in Horseheads on Sunday shortly after dark.

A vehicle traveled off the road and into a field around 5 p.m., according to first responders.

The crash happened on Route 13 near the Byrne Dairy store.

Local and county agencies responded, as well as New York State Police.

Traffic was closed to the area for a short time, but no major injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation late-Sunday.

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time.

