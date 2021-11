Awesome discount on Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 40mm smartwatch is back! They’re now available for just $199 (was $249). Find the deal here at Amazon. The Galaxy Watch Active2 looks sleek and stylish. And it comes in two different sizes—44mm and 40mm—and two cases: lightweight aluminum with a casual Fluoroelastomer (FKM) Band, and premium solid stainless steel with a leather strap. Samsung is also selling a range of additional stylish strap options for Galaxy Watch Active2 for more customization. The Galaxy Watch Active2 lacks the signature physical rotating bezel. But it is now available digitally, allowing you to use the curved Super AMOLED screen to easily select favorite apps.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO