Samsung briefly reveals roll-out plans for OneUI 4 (Android 12) for many handsets

By Surur
 5 days ago

Samsung has started its rollout of the One UI 4 (Android 12) update for the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra today, but the company also briefly posted the schedule for numerous other handsets, in a now-deleted post. That list reads as follows:. One...

