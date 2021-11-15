Barrington Woman Making $1,000 A Week On Poshmark Wants To Help You Build A Business At Home

CHICAGO (CBS)– As we continue Working For Chicago, CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos shares how one suburban woman is teaching ladies how to build their own business at home.

Megan Morris from Barrington treasure hunts through thrift shops, garage sales and estate sales. She then posts the pieces to sell on Poshmark, an app where you run your own online store.

“I’m making a $1,000 a week right now. This year so far, I’ve made $52,000,” Morris said.

The mother of four was layed off during the pandemic, after 30 years in marketing. She now runs the Posh Pro Project with a business partner and now there’s an online class.

“We lost one in four women from the work force to the pandemic. They’re still out of work and it’s not because they couldn’t go back. their kids were out of school and they liked being home with their kids,” She said. “They need to be able to make money and this is how they can do it and I wanna help them do it.”

The class features information on how to list an item, what brands to buy and what to leave behind at stores.

Visit the Posh Pro Project website to learn more.