ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Sony A7 III review

By Lauren Scott
Space.com
Space.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While the Sony A7 III gives advanced enthusiasts and even professionals a lot of camera for their money, it does have a few annoying handling niggles. The Sony A7 III was introduced into the company’s mirrorless range in 2018 as a successor to the A7 II. Although pegged on paper as...

www.space.com

Comments / 0

Related
petapixel.com

Ep. 353: Robbed! Plus Nikon’s Z9 and Sony’s A7 IV – and more

Episode 353 of the PetaPixel Photography Podcast. Download MP3 – Subscribe via iTunes, Google Play, email or RSS!. If you subscribe to the PetaPixel Photography Podcast in iTunes, please take a moment to rate and review us and help us move up in the rankings so others interested in photography may find us.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Digital Photography Review

Should you upgrade? New Sony a7 IV vs a7 III

Sony's new a7 IV is the continuation of its core line of full-frame mirrorless cameras. It includes a series of upgrades but it's also seen a price increase. Given how good the Sony a7 III was, we wanted to answer two questions: Which camera is the better buy, and is there any sense in upgrading?
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Sony HT-A5000 review: The Dolby Atmos soundbar for hi-res audio fans

Sony HT-A5000 review: The Dolby Atmos soundbar for hi-res audio fans. At the higher end of the soundbar market, you’ll find great Dolby Atmos-compatible models like the $899 Sonos Arc, the $899 Bose Smart Soundbar 900, and LG’s $1,000 SP9YA. And now you can add Sony’s $1,000 HT-A5000 to that list. Wondering how it compares to the other models — and to Sony’s flagship $1,300 HT-A7000? Let’s check it out.
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

First worldwide review of Kase Clip in filters for Sony cameras

Marc Alhadeff from SonyAlphaBlog posted the world’s first review of the new Kase Clip filters for Sony APS-C cameras. These are available at Amazon US, BHphoto, Amazon DE, Amazon UK. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links....
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Cameras#4k Video#Travel Photography#A7
Pocket-lint.com

Sony A90J XR OLED TV review: Punchy pictures, punchy price

(Pocket-lint) - The days when every new generation of OLED TVs typically only ushered in small, incremental improvements in picture quality are over. All of the big TV brands in 2021 have introduced new premium OLED ranges built around ‘next-gen' panels that deliver significantly more brightness than OLED has been capable of before.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Is the Original Sony a7 Still a Good Camera?

The joke with Sony cameras is that you used to buy it along with five batteries. Indeed, there was a time when their battery life was pretty dismal. That’s around the time period the original Sony a7 comes from. And yet, when I bought mine, I was head over heels for it. This was a time when I wanted more than what my X Pro 1 gave me. I yearned for the full-frame output my Olympus OMD EM5 lacked. And I demanded the innovation Canon refused to give us with the Canon 6D. During that time, Sony was the only one to really answer the call. And they changed the industry greatly. They also delivered cameras at a furious pace, which made the rest of the industry look like snails. Now, years later, is the original Sony a7 still any good?
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Sony is launching a new camera on Monday

Sony is teasing the launch of a new CineAlta camera on Monday in what is possibly one of the shortest, most dramatic and least informative trailers ever. There’s been no word on what it is or when it might be released but our guess it’s not going to be a camera for your average videographer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Digital Camera World

Sony A7R III vs A7 III: resolution versus value, megapixels versus video!

The decision between the Sony A7R III vs A7 III largely comes down to resolution, video and cost. Sony’s full-frame mirrorless cameras have had a massive impact on the camera market and the A7R III and A7 III in particular have been very popular with enthusiast and professional photographers. It’s easy to see why when you take a look at their specifications, small body size and browse through the long list of compatible lenses.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Electronics
Country
Scotland
whathifi.com

Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds review

Sensible compromises make these Sonys real competitors in the budget true wireless earbuds arena. Some companies, such as Sony, need no introduction. And some companies’ expertise where particular product types are concerned, such as Sony's with true wireless earbuds, doesn’t even need an introduction explaining how it needs no introduction. Just look at the winner of our wireless headphones category for the last few years to see what we mean.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Sony headphones for 2021

Sony makes a wide range of headphones, from budget models that cost less than $25 to high-end ones that cost over $1,000. And they come in various styles, whether you're looking for earbuds, over-ear headphones, on-ear and more. Some have been around for years while others, like the top-rated WF-1000XM4 earbuds, have been released in the last year. Here's a look at our current Sony headphone favorites. We'll be updating this list as new models arrive and older ones are discontinued.
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

World first review of Zenitar 35mm f/2 for Sony E mount

SonyAlphaBlog tested the new Zenitar 35mm f/2 FE lens and concluded:. The Zenitar 35mm F2 , (700 euros) is a niche artistic lens. Its build quality is good , it is compact and small , but ergonomics are a little bit weird with no aperture ring but more an aperture crown on the front lens.
ELECTRONICS
financialbuzz.com

Black Friday Sony Headphones Deals 2021: Early Sony WH-1000XM3 & More Savings Reviewed by Deal Tomato

Compare all the top early Sony headphones deals for Black Friday, including Sony WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM3 discounts. Links to the top deals are listed below. Save up to 34% on top-rated Sony wireless & wired headphones at Walmart – check the latest deals on a wide range of Sony headphones, including noise cancelling headphones, studio monitor headphones & more.
ELECTRONICS
Space.com

Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM ART lens review

Robust, heavy, utterly versatile and capable of absolutely spectacular images – the Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM ART might not be worth its weight in gold, but it’s not far off. Stargazers are absolutely spoiled for choice when it comes to lenses these days. At the low-end, there is a...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

This is why I switched from a Fujifilm X-T3 to a Sony A7 III

Choosing the right camera system for you is never easy. With so many options and each brand offering something slightly different, it can be a bit of a minefield. However, if you've been shooting with a particular system for years, choosing to switch over to a new mount is even harder – especially when you already know and love the system you use.
ELECTRONICS
Space.com

Valve Index review

The Valve Index is the ultimate option for virtual reality users looking to get the premium experience, thanks to its bustling feature set, immersive controllers, and open-source philosophy. Manufactured by Half-Life creators and Steam platform owners Valve Software, the Valve Index launched in 2019 and offers those interested in virtual...
VIDEO GAMES
Space.com

3 Legged Thing PUNKS Brian Tripod review

The 3 Legged Thing PUNKS Brian tripod is a premium travel tripod that’s a joy to handle and is an ideal choice for astro and landscape photographers using either mirrorless and DSLR cameras. The 3 Legged Thing PUNKS Brian Tripod is part of 3 Legged Thing's ‘Punks’ range that, despite...
ELECTRONICS
WATE

Polaroid cameras are back: 6 instant-print cameras that are popular in 2021

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Popular instant-print cameras It’s not easy to find unique gifts, especially with so many high-tech options saturating the market and topping holiday wish lists. This year, however, a blast from the past is becoming one of the season’s hottest gifts: instant print cameras.  Instant print […]
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Black Friday TV deals 2021: Best discounts on 4K and OLED smart TVs from Samsung, Sony Bravia and more

Black Friday is now just a week away. The annual sales event is synonymous with heavily discounted televisions, but while the sight of shoppers brawling over a cheap Sony Bravia is thankfully a thing of the past, the very best Black Friday TV deals are still highly sought-after online. Most of the big retailers, including Amazon, AO, Currys and Studio, have kicked off their Black Friday celebrations early, heavily discounting some of their bestselling TVs by up to £500. We’ve already found some eye-catching offers, which we’ve compiled below, but keep checking back as the big day approaches for even...
SHOPPING
Benzinga

Snap Scores Deal With Sony

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) struck a licensing deal with Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) Sony Music Entertainment, Variety reports. Now the music of all three major labels or publishers and many indies is available on the platform. The partners include Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chappell, Kobalt, BMG, etc.
BUSINESS
Advanced Television

Redbox AVoD deals with WarnerMedia, Sony

Redbox, the US entertainment company, has signed AVoD deals with WarnerMedia and Sony Pictures Television to bring select titles from the companies’ catalogues to its free streaming service. Redbox will add film titles from Sony Pictures Television to its AVoD streaming service including Resident Evil: Retribution, Underworld: Evolution, We Own...
BUSINESS
Space.com

Space.com

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy