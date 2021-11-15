Ostrout: UConn's Gaffney not feeling blue about his role on gray team

Coppin State's Nendah Tarke (4) drives with the ball against Connecticut's Jalen Gaffney in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Jessica Hill

HARTFORD — Jalen Gaffney may wear gray during practice with the UConn men’s basketball team but that doesn’t mean he can’t wear a superhero’s cape when the Huskies play games.

The sophomore point guard did nearly that Saturday at the XL Center, gathering 11 points and eight assists off the bench in the Huskies’ 89-54 throttling of Coppin State.

Gaffney could start for a litany of other college basketball teams. And, frankly, he could easily start for this one. But the junior from Columbus, New Jersey, is for now the second-team point guard at UConn.

Gaffney and teammate Akok Akok are on the Gray Team during most of the Huskies’ practices, battling the Blue Team, the starters, for hours on end.

On the one hand both men would surely take starting roles, but being the given the freedom to be the “stars” of their practice team has helped both shine during game competitions.

“I love the way Jalen and Akok are embracing their role right now coming off the bench for us,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said, adding that Gaffney “has been outstanding.”

R.J. Cole is UConn’s starting point guard and that isn’t likely to change any time soon. Cole, despite a rather ho-hum shooting day, had 16 points and six assists of his own against the Eagles Saturday.

But Gaffney’s ability are nearly as important to the Huskies if they are going to reach their goals this season: to contend for and hopefully win a Big East title.

“It’s all about the front of the jersey and what the team needs,” Hurley said. “And this team needs, at this point, Jalen to come off the bench and be that aggressive and that assertive.

“I do think it’s kind of freeing for him to gave that green light when he comes in the game to just attack, attack, attack, attack. It looks like it’s working good for him.”

Gaffney says he likes the message he’s sent into games with, one that allows him to play at a pace he loves.

“It’s definitely a positive vibe. That’s kind of my role right now, to bring energy off the bench,” Gaffney said. “Just be somebody that attacks, gets people open for shots, and just play freely, honestly.”

And if he can wear a cape at night, a gray shirt during the day isn’t too bad a trade.

“I think that’s what the team needs so I’m willing to do whatever the team needs,” Gaffney said.

The Huskies actually trailed Coppin State early on Saturday — a rather stunning development for the 24th-ranked team in the nation to be behind a barnstorming squad playing its fourth game in five days, and second in less than 17 hours.

But with both of the Huskies’ point guards playing well, and even together at times, the lead didn’t last long.

Yes, the Huskies will perhaps go as far as center Adama Sanogo takes them this season. And the fact that he has scored 40 easy points in the team’s first two games indicates that will likely be great distance.

But much as it has been in college basketball for decades, it’s still a guards game. And if the Huskies have two standout lead guards, that’s not a dilemma, it’s an advantage.

Hurley says he enjoys playing Cole and Gaffney together, though he’s not likely to start the game with both out there.

“I don’t love starting the game like that, not to say we wouldn’t do that at some points,” Hurley said. “Starting the game bigger, more athletic, defensive intensity, just opening the game with a lot of force is what we’re hoping for with the lineup we’re trotting out there.

“But I love playing those two guys together. I love having two guards out there that can be creative like that,” Hurley said.

Gaffney averaged 6.1 points and 1.5 assists last season for the Huskies, starting four of the 23 games he played.

Like nearly all players, he wanted more playing time this season and tried to spend the offseason working toward that goal.

“Everybody had to get better, everybody had to step up. I just took it upon myself to improve my game this summer, spring, leading up to here,” Gaffney said.

UConn’s strength this season is its depth. Even with freshman guard Jordan Hawkins, an expected key contributor this season, sidelined for the first two games with a sprained ankle, Hurley says his team essentially has eight “starters” at this point.

The coaches weren’t thrilled with how all of those players performed against Coppin State, but it mattered little in the final score.

“A couple of those eight starters didn’t play particularly well (Saturday) but when you have a deep team and you have that type of quality through your top eight, you can still do relatively well,” Hurley said.

Even if some of your players are going a little gray.

Neill Ostrout is the sports editor of the Journal Inquirer. He has covered the UConn men’s basketball team for 27 years.