Lehigh Valley businesses again holding job fairs, but attendance is spotty

Lashica Berrian, of Bushkill, Pike County, meets with Jon Riccio, Allentown route manager with Grand Central Hauling, during a Waste Management job fair Oct. 29 in Hanover Township, Northampton County. Waste Management and other are offering their own job fairs to attract new workers. Anthony Salamone/The Morning Call

The search for employees was underway for Waste Management Inc. in Hanover Township, Northampton County, where the company rented a hotel room and hosted a job fair seeking new drivers, mechanics and helpers.

Waste Management’s offer included signing bonuses of $7,500 for experienced drivers and $3,500 for inexperienced drivers; health insurance with dental and vision coverage; a retirement savings plan; and tuition reimbursement up to $12,000.

For about one hour last month, a slow trickle of applicants walked in for interviews. Some hiring managers sat at tables with applicants; other managers mingled around the room.

Waste Management, even with signing bonuses, tuition reimbursement and a retirement savings plan, hoped to fill about 40 available positions over the two-day job fair. It made offers to less than half of 45 applicants, company spokesperson John Hambrose said.

It’s one example of what most employers are facing these days as the Lehigh Valley continues to suffer from a labor shortage.

Merchants and lawmakers have blamed the shortage on workers, saying that “no one wants to work anymore .” Some attributed it to the supplemental employment benefits introduced during the pandemic, but businesses say they’re still having problems finding staff two months after the benefits ended.

Waste Management normally employs more than 300 people in the Lehigh Valley but has been down about 40 positions in the last year or so, according to Hambrose.

“We’re relying more on overtime than people,” Hambrose said. “So that really starts to wear out people. We’re trying to bring [new] people in and take some of the pressure off.”

Though Hambrose considered the Northampton County job fair successful, he acknowledged that hasn’t always been the case with such events since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Waste Management, a nationwide company that operates the Grand Central Landfill in Plainfield Township and a transfer station in Weisenberg Township, has held about 10 job fairs since late May in eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Hambrose said.

“I’m looking for the silver bullet,” Hambrose said about the lack of applicants at job fairs, blaming it in part on the “graying” of the workforce, and other factors. “I think COVID made a lot of people think differently about work, life and the balance there.”

Hambrose and others said people who attended recent job fairs expressed enthusiasm about returning to the workforce as the pandemic appears to be easing. That hasn’t been the case everywhere. Denver International Airport held a concessions job fair the weekend of Oct. 23-24, hoping to see 5,000 eager prospective hires. Only about 100 people showed up.

Before COVID, job fairs were seemingly plentiful. Unemployment was below 5% in 2019, and the lack of available employees was also a source of frustration for bosses.

“That was then; this is now,” said Nancy Dischinat, executive director of Workforce Board Lehigh Valley, whose job includes matching job seekers with merchants.

With the pandemic limiting social interaction, Pennsylvania CareerLink Lehigh Valley, which is also headed by Dischinat, went away from multicompany job fairs in October 2020 to tailor them for one or two employers and job seekers who want to work for them.

“We had to change the strategy,” Dischinat said.

For some Lehigh Valley employers still figuring out how to find new workers as the holidays approach, it could be make or break time.

“It’s bizarre, totally bizarre,” said Neville Gardner, owner of Donegal Square and McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub and Whiskey Bar in Bethlehem. “A lot of different industries are experiencing this.”

Gardner said he has explored several avenues to attract employees, including job fairs.

“We’ve had people accept positions and then not turn up,” he said. “They just went black.”

In his 40 years of business ownership, he said, it has never been this difficult finding workers.

The unemployment rate in the four-county Lehigh Valley region was 6.3% in September ; in Lehigh and Northampton counties, it’s 5.7%. Those percentages do not compare unfavorably with before the pandemic, when the local jobless rate stood about 1 percentage point lower. But those numbers, officials admit, do not include people who have left the workforce and stopped receiving unemployment benefits.

Total nonfarm jobs in the region in September 2019 stood at 381,800, and, since March 2020, when the number of jobs fell precipitously, have returned to nearly 367,000.

While no data exists locally, the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics calculates the number of “labor underutilization,” including people who have been detached from the labor force, came in about 8% in October.

Local economist Kamran Afshar said in February 2020 the labor force stood at an estimated 447,600. It fell during much of 2020 but rebounded to 433,300 in September. However, that figure remains well below pre-COVID levels, factoring into the persistent shortage. The Bureau of Labor Statistics data on long-term unemployment is a more accurate reflection, he said, “because it counts almost everybody.”

Afshar also said a key reason behind the shrinking workforce is people became used to staying home and caring for children.

“Now with everybody thinking you have to go to work, the first thing you are looking at is day care,” he said.

Still, Dischinat said approximately 9,000 job openings are available in Lehigh and Northampton counties. Employers and job seekers believe there is hope for better hiring days ahead.

‘There are jobs everywhere’

Back at Waste Management’s Northampton County job fair, a few adults and some teenagers ventured inside.

“I need a job; I need to pay for school,” said Cory Smith, 18, of Swiftwater, a student at East Stroudsburg University, who traveled from Monroe County with other students. Smith said he hopes to own a marketing company someday.

Lashica Berrian arrived showing plenty of energy. A Bushkill, Pike County, resident wearing a red vest and matching color boots, Berrian came looking for a truck-driving job.

“I need something local,” said Berrian, who wants to be home for her high school student every day, “so I figure I can use my CDL while tending to my daughter as well.”

Shortly after her interview with Jon Riccio, a Waste Management route manager, Berrian was offered a job. She said it will beat her current role as an independent trucker hauling essential goods wherever the routes took her. The company’s promise of letting her be home at night was another key inducement.

“I told you I wanted to work,” she said as she exited the hotel.

Lehigh Valley International Airport was looking for a few good workers when it held an in-person job fair this month. Like the Waste Management event, applicants did not stream into the airport’s main terminal seeking work, at least not between 5 and 7 p.m.

But officials interviewed were mostly satisfied at being able to meet with prospective workers. Airport spokesperson Colin Riccobon said 36 people visited, which was one more than at the last LVIA job fair in 2019.

“We already have hired two people; the airport considers it a success,” Riccobon said. “For this job market, having our own [job fair] gave us the opportunity to really engage people who had the focus to come work at the airport.”

The airport and three other employers, FedEx Express, Pinnacle Logistics and United Ground Express, offered dozens of jobs.

Mark Chidiac, who turns 60 next month, is a retired Allentown firefighter who has worked at two other jobs since retirement. He came to LVIA to apply for an airport operations position.

“Job fairs are good,” the Whitehall Township resident said. “I’m old-fashioned; I like the face-to-face interviews.

“If you can’t find a job now, you don’t want to work,” he added. “There are jobs everywhere.”

A ray of light into this darkness of a pandemic is the return of job fairs, officials said. But not everyone is seeing the light yet.

Karen Glose of Northampton Community College said the school held two in-person job fairs last month for students seeking hospitality or culinary jobs. They were the first events on campus since fall 2019.

Glose said about 50 students and 25 companies were at the job fairs. The student attendance was down, though not substantially she said, for both events compared with 2019, but employers told NCC officials that they prefer the in-person job fairs.

“This is the new normal for both employers and employees,” said Glose, who is director of the Center for Career Development at Northampton Community College .

During CareerLink’s most recent quarter ending in September, 45 businesses participated in Employer Wednesday events, 547 people visited and 266 of those got hired, slightly more than half the job-seekers, Dischinat said. From October 2020 through June, 54 businesses drew 470 attendees, resulting in 223 people hired, she said.

Dischinat sees a future in such selective job fairs to get people working, adding: “I don’t know if [pre-COVID job fairs] will come back in their full glory.” And even with the limited employer fairs, she said job seekers have access to CareerLink’s one-stop option to learn about other assistance ― such as where to obtain child care and public transportation.

“We’re in the face of people,” she said.

Job-finding help

One place to start searching for a job is Pennsylvania CareerLink Lehigh Valley, which operates offices in each of the Lehigh Valley’s cities. For information, go to careerlinklehighvalley.org , or call 610-437-5327, Ext. 0.