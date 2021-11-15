ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture Department projects food at home costs will be up this year

Residents are feeling the pinch at the grocery store as prices are way up.

The Agriculture Department is projecting so-called “food at home” costs will be up to 2.5 to 3.5% this year.

Officials say one of the big reasons is the supply chain issues left over from the height of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, experts say it does not look like the issue will be getting better anytime soon.

Economists say we will continue to see and feel grocery store sticker shock for as long companies struggle to meet consumer demand.

